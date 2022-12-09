Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton.
The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental Leadership Award to each company and alongside Councilmember Adam Polter, presented the awards.
These 13 Carrollton companies have consistently complied with industrial pretreatment and stormwater regulations for a full year and together, they have been honored more than 100 times for this annual award.
A list of companies presented the Environmental Service Awards are as follows: Buzzballz LLC, Century Products LLC, Electro Plate Circuitry Inc – Capital Drive, Image Industries, International Paper Company – Belt Line Road, QPC (Quality Powder Coating), Quantum Clean, Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products Inc, Texas Finishing Company, United 1 International Laboratories, Wash Solutions, Western Extrusions, and WMC – Industrial Wire.
The Environmental Leadership Award used to be called the Consistently Compliant Award, but the city renamed it to reflect the partnership between the industries and Carrollton. Each year, the companies are reviewed by a panel of environmental quality managers in the city and a representative from the city council to decide which are meeting and exceeding the requirements toward environmental excellence.
From these 13 companies, two were selected to receive Carrollton’s Environmental Distinction Award, which included Century Products LLC who is a first-time recipient of the award, and Western Extrusions who has won two years in a row.
Carrollton’s Environmental Distinction Award is given to companies that have displayed leadership toward creating a sustainable future. The industries have focused on sustainability in their facilities and in the community through pollution prevention, a commitment to compliance, and an effort toward environmental stewardship.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.