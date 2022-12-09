Carrollton City Council.jpeg

Staff from 13 local companies in Carrollton who each received an Environmental Leadership Award.

 Courtesy of the City of Carrollton

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton.

The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental Leadership Award to each company and alongside Councilmember Adam Polter, presented the awards.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

