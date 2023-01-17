The City of Carrollton Capital Improvement Projects Division began to dismantle the original elevated storage tank at 2301 Josey Lane, near Newman Smith High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
A special industrial crane and rigging has been erected, and demolition will consist of cutting large panels of the tank, lowering them to the ground, and cutting the panels into small pieces light enough to fit on trucks. Steel will be salvaged and recycled, and the whole process will take two to three weeks to complete.
“The city is asking everyone to stay clear of the site,” Capital Improvements Program Division Manager Andrew Combs said. “Observers are requested to stay on the east side of Josey Lane for safety purposes.”
The original structure was built in 1975 and is the oldest of five ESTs in Carrollton. The water tower stands at 171-feet tall; the tank is 85 feet in diameter; and held 1.5 million gallons of water in service.
With the water tower surrounded in close proximity by the school, high tension lines, and the new water tank, the city wanted to proceed slowly and in a controlled manner, Combs said. Spectators will not be allowed to pull into the new site, the school parking lot, block the driveway, or stop on Josey Lane, and the Carrollton Police Department will have officers monitoring the area.
The new, blue water tank began servicing the community in November 2022 and holds two-million gallons of water to meet the current and anticipated future needs of Carrollton, based on a 2014 Water Tower Evaluation. It is the third tower to be painted in the same blue, city logo-inspired design as the towers at Hutton Drive (1420 Hutton Drive) and Marsh Lane (2335 Marsh Lane). The aesthetic is consistent with the city’s branding and artistically represents the 3 Cs: Connection, Convenience, and Community.
Carrollton schedules rotating upgrades to its towers to ensure the city maintains its Superior Water Quality Rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Carrollton’s refurbishing practices and processes are in full compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
