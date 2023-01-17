Carrollton Water Tower.jpg

The City of Carrollton has begun dismantling the original elevated storage tank, left, and will only use the new water tower, right, which was raised successfully into place last year.

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

The City of Carrollton Capital Improvement Projects Division began to dismantle the original elevated storage tank at 2301 Josey Lane, near Newman Smith High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A special industrial crane and rigging has been erected, and demolition will consist of cutting large panels of the tank, lowering them to the ground, and cutting the panels into small pieces light enough to fit on trucks. Steel will be salvaged and recycled, and the whole process will take two to three weeks to complete.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments