Changes are coming to Carrollton’s trails masterplan.
In a Tuesday City Council meeting, Elizabeth McIlgrath and Adam Brewster, landscape architects from Dunaway, a consulting firm that helps cities with multiple forms of development, told City Council members that they have entered phase three of planning. At this point, Dunaway is putting together a possible plan for Carrollton’s trail network.
Brewster said Dunaway split Carrollton into four character zones.
The north side of the city encompasses land north of the President George Bush Turnpike and east of I-35. Brewster characterized it as having mostly residential developments with some freeway corridors and the Knob Hill greenbelt.
The southern zone is south of President George Bush Turnpike and east of I-35. Brewster characterized this zone as having residential and neighborhood commercial developments with some warehouse and industrial areas. The main greenspace is the Hutton Branch greenbelt.
The west zone is west of I-35 and is mostly comprised of business and industrial parks with a transportation focus.
The fourth zone is comprised of the downtown square and the Trinity Mills Station. It is characterized by mixed use developments as well as social-economic centers. It is also where a branch of the Trinity River flows through.
Brewster said that McInnish Park is a destination for paddlers who use the over 100-mile paddle trail network.
Dunaway’s plan is to create loops in the northern and southern zones that connect to each other and to the western zone.
The southern loop will utilize the incoming Cotton Belt Trail starting from the Dallas-Fort Worth International airport through Richardson.
Brewster said Carrollton’s current trails take advantage of waterways allowing for aesthetically pleasing walks and bike rides. However, Dunaway plans to build more connectivity to trails for residents.
In addition to focusing on trails within its own city limits, Carrollton plans on partnering with other cities to create a more seamless regional trail network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.