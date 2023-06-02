The City of Carrollton recently celebrated National Public Works Week with a Public Works Open House and Equipment Rodeo held at Josey Ranch Lake on Wednesday, May 24.
National Public Works Week, which took place from May 21 to May 27, aimed to honor the dedicated efforts of public works professionals and highlight their crucial role in serving the community. The week was instituted by the American Public Works Association in 1960 and has been a long-standing tradition in Carrollton.
“National Public Works Week is observed each year during the third full week of May, the effort was instituted by the American Public Works Association in 1960 and Carrollton has participated for years,” said Jody Byerly, Director of Public Works for the city of Carrollton. “The theme for 2023 was ‘Connecting the World through Public Works’ which fits perfectly with last week’s equipment rodeo and our work to connect with residents.”
The Public Works Open House and Equipment Rodeo drew a large crowd of residents of all ages. Carrollton Public Works staff were present throughout the day to showcase the various equipment used to ensure the smooth functioning of the city. The event provided opportunities for attendees to witness firsthand the behind-the-scenes work of public works professionals.
In addition to displaying the equipment, the Public Works Open House and Equipment Rodeo also featured interactive demos, displays, and information booths. Children and adults alike were able to engage with the exhibits.
Carrollton Public Works offers a wide range of public services, including the repair and maintenance of streets and alleys, the upkeep of storm drainage infrastructure, and ensuring the safety and reliability of the city's drinking water. They also oversee the efficient collection of wastewater, operate traffic signals across the city, and install and maintain traffic signs.
“Carrollton Public Works crews are proud to serve the city and its residents,” Byerly said. “Many of us are residents ourselves and we want to better the community we live in with our families.”
Carrollton is the first city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to establish a Public Works Emergency Response Team (PWERT). The city recently unveiled its PWERT trailer, which has been outfitted for immediate deployment. The climate-controlled facility at the Central Service Center on Nimitz Drive houses and maintains the trailer until activation is required.
The City of Carrollton is also hiring for their public works team to fill roles such as concrete finisher, heavy equipment operator, and maintenance worker.
If you are interested in becoming an intern, public works has a 10-week intern program. Program participants will shadow public works employees in each of the department’s eight divisions (Traffic, Drainage, Streets, Wastewater, Finish-Out, Meters, Asphalt, and Water Quality/Production) in order to gain a variety of new skills and an understanding of the importance of public works in the lives of Carrollton’s citizens, motorists, and visitors.
Each intern will be evaluated throughout the program, and full-time job offers will be made to selected interns upon successful completion of the program. The intern program will run from the applicant’s initial start date through a 10-week period.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
