The City of Carrollton recently celebrated National Public Works Week with a Public Works Open House and Equipment Rodeo held at Josey Ranch Lake on Wednesday, May 24.

National Public Works Week, which took place from May 21 to May 27, aimed to honor the dedicated efforts of public works professionals and highlight their crucial role in serving the community. The week was instituted by the American Public Works Association in 1960 and has been a long-standing tradition in Carrollton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

