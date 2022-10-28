FILE_Carrollton City Hall.jpeg

The Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss an update on managed competition and discuss consent agenda items.

Krystle Boise, Director of Strategic Services at City of Carrollton, gave an update on managed competition during the executive session. Managed competition is the process in which the city benchmarks each city operation against comparison cities to ensure market competitiveness. This specific update focused on four divisions of public works: asphalt, concrete, contract administration, and drainage divisions.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

