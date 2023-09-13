Carrollton City Council.jpg

Change in tax rate per $100 in the city of Carrollton since 2014. 

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

The Carrollton City Council voted to adopt the city’s annual budget at the Tuesday, Sept. 12 council meeting while approving a reduced property tax rate for the 10th year in a row.

The fiscal year 2024 budget, beginning Oct. 1, lowers the property tax rate from $0.5625 last year to $0.553750 per $100 assessed value. Additionally, the city increased the senior and disabled exemptions to $87,000 this year.


