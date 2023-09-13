The Carrollton City Council voted to adopt the city’s annual budget at the Tuesday, Sept. 12 council meeting while approving a reduced property tax rate for the 10th year in a row.
The fiscal year 2024 budget, beginning Oct. 1, lowers the property tax rate from $0.5625 last year to $0.553750 per $100 assessed value. Additionally, the city increased the senior and disabled exemptions to $87,000 this year.
The average homestead market value is $437,553 compared to last year’s average value of $348,358, an increase of 25.60%. The average taxable value is $278,363. Based on this rate, taxes on the average homestead with the 20% homestead exemption and applicable value caps will be $1,541, a $132 increase from the fiscal year 2023 amount of $1,409.
The city’s overall strategy for managing the city’s infrastructure includes utilizing a combination of capital debt and paying for certain capital improvement projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. Taxes used for pay-as-you-go capital improvements are classified as maintenance and operations, regardless of the size of the project. Over $120 million in investments in Capital Infrastructure are planned for fiscal year 2024.
New solid waste rate changes were adopted at the Tuesday meeting as well resulting in a rate increase for residents from $22.25 per month to $23.15 per month. The rate will go into effect Sunday, Oct. 1 for residential customers. Charges for an extra cart will increase from $9.05 to $9.33 per month. The decision to apply a rate increase this year is due to the contractual increase in costs from the city’s solid waste service provider Republic Services. The city, along with Republic Services, will continue to provide quality solid waste, recycling, bulk waste, and brush collection services.
