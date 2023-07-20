During a Carrollton City Council meeting last week, council held a public hearing and considered adoption of the Community Development Block Grant for program year 2023.

The purpose of the agenda item was to hold a public hearing to solicit comments and answer questions that council may have, which will be included into the action plan for community development and submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments