During a Carrollton City Council meeting last week, council held a public hearing and considered adoption of the Community Development Block Grant for program year 2023.
The purpose of the agenda item was to hold a public hearing to solicit comments and answer questions that council may have, which will be included into the action plan for community development and submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Program year 2023 represents the fifth year of the consolidated plan, which means this time next year, city staff will be presenting a new five year plan that will have a new strategic outlook of how to use these funds moving forward, said Cory Heiple, Environmental Services Director for the City of Carrollton.
For this program year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided the city of Carrollton $727,587 in new funding, and in addition, $162,413 unspent funding is being allocated in the budget as well.
Each year, the city of Carrollton receives roughly $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, which must benefit low- to moderate-income residents. This can be achieved through housing repair programs, infrastructure and public services. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development limits infrastructure projects and public services.
For budgeted projects, the first project for program year 2023 is Carrollton Heights Phase 1, which has an allocated $200,000. This project is north of East Belt Line and east of North Denton, and this neighborhood will receive complete street, sidewalk, water and sewer reconstruction projects.
Next, Crockett Drive Alley will receive $200,000 to replace the alleyway thanks to a partnership with the public works department.
City staff has also allocated $190,000 to housing rehabilitation programs for minor home repair, emergency repair, and People Helping People. For Metrocrest Services, $105,000 was allocated to help with homelessness prevention and response, and $95,000 was allocated to enhanced code enforcement for salary and benefits and multi-family inspections in low- to moderate-income areas.
Staff allocated an increase in the administration budget for program year 2023 to $100,000, which will focus on ongoing training of staff, the 5-year consolidated plan, analysis of impediments, Community Development Block Grant Legal Notices, and promotional project material.
Total allocation for program year 2023 comes out to $890,000.
Carrollton City Council approved the adoption of the Community Development Block Grant for program year 2023 in a unanimous decision.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
