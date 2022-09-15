Carrollton City Council voted to adopt the city’s annual budget at Tuesday’s Council meeting while approving a reduced property tax rate for the ninth year in a row.
The fiscal year 2023 budget, beginning October 1, lowers the property tax rate from $0.5825 last year to $0.5625 per $100 assessed value. Additionally, the city increased the senior and disabled exemptions to $80,000 this year.
The average homestead market value is $348,358 compared to last year’s average value of $293,910, an increase of 18.53 percent. The average taxable value is $250,435. Based on this rate, taxes on the average homestead with the 20 percent homestead exemption and applicable value caps will be $1,409, a $70 increase from the Fiscal Year 2022 amount of $1,339.
The city’s overall strategy for managing the city’s infrastructure includes utilizing a combination of capital debt and paying for certain capital improvement projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. Taxes used for pay-as-you-go capital improvements are classified as maintenance and operations, regardless of the size of the project. Investments in capital infrastructure this year represent the largest investment in city infrastructure in the past 10 years.
New solid waste rate changes were adopted at the Tuesday meeting as well resulting in a rate increase for residents from $21.75 per month to $22.25 per month. The rate will go into effect Saturday, October 1 for residential customers. Charges for an extra cart will increase to $9.05 per month. The decision to apply a rate increase this year is due to the contractual increase in costs from the city’s solid waste service provider. The city will continue to provide quality solid waste, recycling, bulk waste, and brush collection services through Carrollton’s current solid waste collection provider, Republic Services. For more information on solid waste services in Carrollton, visit cityofcarrollton.com/solidwaste.
