water tower

Carrollton’s new water tower tank was raised on Friday completing another step in replacing the 47-year-old water tower on Josey Lane.

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

Carrollton City Council voted to adopt the city’s annual budget at Tuesday’s Council meeting while approving a reduced property tax rate for the ninth year in a row.

The fiscal year 2023 budget, beginning October 1, lowers the property tax rate from $0.5825 last year to $0.5625 per $100 assessed value. Additionally, the city increased the senior and disabled exemptions to $80,000 this year.

