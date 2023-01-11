Carrollton City Council met for their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to hear a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance amendment to address the city being almost completely built out.

This particular amendment was part of the strategic plan to consider changing the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance because the city is becoming built out and there are remnant parcels or tracks of land that are on their own that would typically not meet the city’s standard zoning districts.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

