Carrollton City Council met for their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to hear a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance amendment to address the city being almost completely built out.
This particular amendment was part of the strategic plan to consider changing the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance because the city is becoming built out and there are remnant parcels or tracks of land that are on their own that would typically not meet the city’s standard zoning districts.
The goal of the comprehensive zoning ordinance amendment was to create in-fill and redevelopment guidelines or regulations. Staff presented four options to address this goal to the Redevelopment Committee.
Option one was to create overlay districts near the Transit Center district areas and other strategic areas for infill.
Option two was to create standards for infill development that are codified.
Option three was to grant infill standards on a case-by-case basis via Technical Site Plan.
Option four was to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow establishment of planned development on tracts of land under five acres.
“Ultimately, the Redevelopment Committee decided to go with that fourth option to consider tracts under five acres as a means of creating development standards because that’s what a planned development does that’s very different than just your straight zoning,” said Loren Shapiro, Planning Manager at the City of Carrollton. “There is no means of manipulating the regulations, whereas with planned development you have the ability of putting restrictions in. It’s a protective mechanism as well for joining properties or those tracts of land that are nearby that are being proposed for zoning.”
There are 221 existing planned developments across the city. Having planned development offers the city flexible development regulations, which follows compatibility and protection of adjacent neighborhoods and properties, development that is consistent with conceptual plans, planning and zoning and city council have a public review process, and it limits the uses.
With straight zoning, there are inflexible development regulations and no site plan or concept plan that needs to be followed, Shapiro said.
The proposed amendment put forward by staff is to allow Planned Development Districts to accommodate infill development without adversely affecting adjacent properties.
The motion passed 5-2.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
