The city of Carrollton and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD aim to work together to better the future of its residents.
During a joint meeting Monday night, the two entities took a step in that endeavor and met to share the progress each has made.
Mayor Kevin Falconer said Carrollton is experiencing a lot of positive momentum.
He said the city’s tax base has increased by 50 percent in the last five years.
“We are essentially a built-out city, and to have a tax base increase by that much in that time period says a lot,” he said.
The city’s budget is in good shape, Falconer said, because the city’s economic development is great. Carrollton has an assessed value of almost $16 billion, he said. Employment has been up 4.7 percent in the last two years, and wages are also up almost 5 percent.
Residents can look forward to some new developments in the upcoming years in the Downtown Carrollton area.
The Switchyard apartments, consisting of 240 units, recently opened, and the Olympus on Main apartments opened with 350 units and a six-level parking garage.
Currently under construction are the Olympus on Broadway apartments, which are expected to have 400 units with a six-level parking garage.
“It’s going to be an outstanding development on the southern side of downtown,” Falconer said.
On the north side of downtown Carrollton by the DART station will be the Thomas Area Development, which is expected to include about 90 homes that will be within five minutes walking distance of the DART station.
The south side near the Crosby area will be the home of 200 premium urban-style homes right by the Crosby Recreation Center, Falconer said.
For C-FB ISD, the district has tightened up its security. Superintendent John Chapman said the district has implemented a number of new security measures including hiring a safety and security director, new intercom systems and alert buttons.
As for future initiatives, the district is working on educating the whole child, providing additional programs, rolling out bond projects and implementing better marketing techniques to compete with charter schools.
Chapman said 65 percent of the district’s students are economically disadvantaged, 53 percent are at risk and 392 children are homeless.
To ensure these students have what they need to learn, C-FB ISD is continuing its free breakfast, reduced or free lunch and After the Bell programs.
The district is working on rolling out its Bright Bites program, which gives students fresh fruits and vegetables to take home at the end of each week.
Another program in the works is Giving House, a warehouse that will be stocked with essentials like socks and underwear available to students. A soft opening is planned in December.
“We have to make sure that we’re providing those basic needs for our children,” Chapman said.
To ensure students are career-ready when they graduate, the district is planning to roll out a Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program as well as push forward with the Dallas Promise program at Creekview and Ranchview high schools. It plans to provide free tuition at any of the seven Dallas County Community Colleges for up to three years or the completion of an associate degree.
Several campuses will be renovated in the upcoming years as part of the recently passed bond package including Newman Smith High School and Perry and Blalack middle schools.
With many charter schools in the area, C-FB ISD is rolling out a new marketing plan to compete with these schools.
“I want our children to be here, I want to be educating our kids, and I know we have the best education possible for them,” Chapman said. “... I’m excited for what the next few years hold for us as we continuously move forward.”
