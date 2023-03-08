Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, March 7 to receive an update and discuss the Dudley Branch Trail.

In 2004, the city adopted the Trail Master Plan and Dudley Branch Trail was included in that master plan. In 2013, there was a Bond Referendum that allocated funding for a portion of the funds for Dudley Branch Trail, and in 2016, the trail was included in NCTCOG funding selection.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

