Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, April 4 to go over a proposal to create a removal and replacement program for trees located under overhead power lines within major street corridor rights-of-way.
Carrollton started out by updating the city’s development standards, moving into addressing identity strategies, and are now currently working on right-of-way improvements, which includes illuminating street signs and tree removal and replacement at major corridors.
In Sept. 1995, the first landscape ordinance was adopted by the city of Carrollton and the ordinance was amended in Jan. 2000 to allow three ornamental trees in lieu of one shade tree under overhead power lines. In June 2012, the ordinance was amended again to add a list of ornamental trees and increase the minimum tree requirements.
In Nov. 2016, the city went in and removed certain dead and disfigured trees along Frankford Road, leading council to November 2022, when the council amended the ordinance to add a robust small and ornamental tree list that serves as the power line corridor tree list.
“Corridor beautification has been a top strategic city council goal,” said Ravi Shah, director of urban development for the city. “This goal has always been to revitalize our aging corridors as seen from the windshield perspective and to improve the aesthetics and the economic value of the surrounding properties… This drought initiative has taken an approach of enhancing public safety and welfare of our corridors by providing proper allocations of resources to achieve what I believe is optimal results.”
Trees along major street corridors are trimmed every three to five years and ONCOR follows three statuses on whether or not to prune them.
Status 1: fall within the power line zone, pruned somewhat, not considered hazardous, not permanently disfigured.
Status 2: disfigured through over-pruning, somewhat unsightly, may or may not remain relative to corridor beautification, evaluated every three years.
Status 3: deemed potentially hazardous to public safety, compromised structure, disfigured, and cannot be correctively pruned moving forward. Removal is imminent. Evaluation may or may not be necessary another year.
When it comes to the program itself, it is associated primarily along major corridors and trees within the city right-of-way or parkway. The program monitors existing trees that are under power lines on a yearly basis via an inspection process. City staff utilizes the proposed assessment criteria to identify tree removal and replacement and this part of the program will be piloted beginning later this year or 2024.
The program also makes a plan for maintenance and irrigation during planting period and funding from the tree restoration fund is $842,000. The program is administered by development services and reviewed by the redevelopment committee.
Key steps to the tree removal and replacement program included creating inventory of Carrollton major corridors. City staff has already begun this process. The next steps include engaging key specialists, seeking direction and approval from the redevelopment committee, and then beginning tree removal and replacement of Status 3 trees.
The tree removal and replacement process itself will not begin until Q4 of this year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
