Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, April 4 to go over a proposal to create a removal and replacement program for trees located under overhead power lines within major street corridor rights-of-way.

Carrollton started out by updating the city’s development standards, moving into addressing identity strategies, and are now currently working on right-of-way improvements, which includes illuminating street signs and tree removal and replacement at major corridors.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments