The Carrollton City Council recently approved a resolution adopting the 2019-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Plan and program year 2019 action plan and budget.
The plan outlines how funding received from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be used to help the community.
On Oct. 1, the city will receive $828,463 from HUD for the CDBG program to help benefit the city’s low to moderate income residents with housing and community development.
“The majority of this funding is issued in our NOTICE program, leveraging funds for the replacement and upgrades of streets, sidewalks, sewers, water mains and park rehabilitation in our target neighborhoods,” said Cory Heiple, environmental services director.
Heiple said HUD requires the city take a step back and assess the needs of the community in a more strategic manner every five years. During the process, the city hired a consultant to help update the city’s demographics, determine its low- to moderate-income areas and help formulate the strategic plan.
“This year’s plan is a continuation of the success from the last five years,” Heiple said.
The city received public input on the plan and discovered what areas residents would like to see be addressed with the funds.
“Community input indicated the highest level of support continues to be for street and infrastructure improvement and enhanced code enforcement for Carrollton’s older neighborhoods,” Heiple said.
In addition, the community placed emphasis on the funds being used for the city’s rehabilitation programs such as the emergency home repair, minor home repair and people helping people as well as to support community partners like Metrocrest Services.
The Neighborhood Advisory Commission reviewed the plan and also recommended several projects be included such as the redevelopment of Rhoton Park and the redevelopment of Thomas Park. According to a staff memo, both city parks are located in the low to moderate target area.
“The consolidated plan and the CDBG plan and budget are important because they allow us to address items specifically in our low-income neighborhoods,” said Councilman John Sutter.
