Carrollton fire.jpeg
Courtesy of Carrollton Texas Fire Rescue's Facebook

The Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to discuss options for rebuilding and relocating Fire Station No. 6 and to receive an update on proposed rate changes to the Utility Operating Fund.

Carrollton currently has eight fire stations, and four were built during the 1980s. A 2018 study by Emergency Services Consulting International recommended the relocation and replacement of fire stations 3,4,5 and 6. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.

