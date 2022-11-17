The Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to discuss options for rebuilding and relocating Fire Station No. 6 and to receive an update on proposed rate changes to the Utility Operating Fund.
Carrollton currently has eight fire stations, and four were built during the 1980s. A 2018 study by Emergency Services Consulting International recommended the relocation and replacement of fire stations 3,4,5 and 6.
“Fire Station 6 was identified as the first station to look at due to its pretty significant structural foundation issues,” Fire Chief Mike Thompson said.
Along with its structural problems, the station has “back-in bays,” the current site is small and problematic, and the current location does not address coverage and access to the Trinity Mills Transit Oriented Development, he said.
There were four options presented to the council: rebuilding at the current Fire Station 6 site, purchasing property at Wynoka Drive and Rosemeade Parkway, purchasing property at Halsey Way and Dickerson Parkway or purchasing a section of E.L. Kent Elementary School property.
Each option had pros and cons, as outlined by Thompson.
No final decision was made during the work session, but there was a recommendation to look into options by E.L. Kent Elementary School or the purchase of the property at Wynoka drive and Rosemeade Parkway.
In other business, Carrollton Finance Director Melissa Everett gave an update on the Utility Operating Fund and proposed rate changes.
According to Everett's presentation, the Operating Fund currently meets the required 90-day financial standard, and revenue exceeded expectations after dry conditions through the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. FY2022 operating expenditures came in under budget because of personnel cost savings due to vacancies in public works and expenses for water and wastewater purchases were $400,000 and $1.4 million under budget, respectively.
In the future, the city will need to consider capital funding needs for revenue bonds for current projects and keep an eye on water and sewer study results, according to the presentation. Currently, the city’s capital needs will not be met with the current rate structure and if they do nothing, they will need to raise rates by 10% in FY2024, according to the presentation.
Everett proposed a recommended feathered-in increase over the next two years, which would reduce FY2024’s needed revenue increase by approximately 4 to 5%.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.