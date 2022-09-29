Carrollton City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss several important items including updates on the local library, the beautification program, the city’s master plan, and more.
During the Council’s work session, the first item on the agenda was a management update on the Hebron and Josey Library. City Manager Erin Reinhart gave an update regarding the replacement of the trees behind the library, which have been a concern for several years.
“They’ve grown so large over time that they’re interfering with absorbing the signal communicating between the weather station, which is located at the library, the Rain Master Central irrigation control system and the repeater,” Reinhart said. “And a clear line of sight is essential for the operation of these systems.”
The City attempted to resolve the situation by raising antennas, but it did not help the issue. For this instant, crepe myrtles were selected as replacement trees at the library because they are drought resistant and they will not interfere with the line of sight, but there has still been public concern.
The trees that are currently behind the library are too mature and too large to be transplanted, but the city has a program in place where it is able to plant thousands of trees to make up for trees that it removes.
The next item during the work session was presented by Carrollton Director of Development Services Ravi Shah as he proposed components for the Citywide Beautification Program. The City Council previously allocated $1.2 million for corridor beautification, but originally, no specific targets or concepts were identified, as well as no programs or location requirements.
Staff went to work and now several concepts have been identified. The criteria for this investment is focusing on location in corridors, at intersections, at facilities, and in entryways. It is also focusing on enhancements with landscaping, hardscape pavers, signage, screening walls, and features.
The Citywide Beautification Program came up with eight ideas to spend its investment on, but went with one. The idea the program settled on was to illuminate overhead street signs at approximately 85 major intersections.
For Tier 1, this would include 58 intersections and 249 signs at $967,116. For Tier 2, this would include 14 intersections and 60 signs at $233,040. The total is for 72 intersections out of the 131 intersections in Carrollton and 309 signs total at $1,200,156. Tier 1 locations include major arterial intersections, entryway intersections and high visibility intersections. Tier 2 locations include major/collector intersections and internal and moderate visibility intersections.
The final item during the City Council’s work session was to discuss proposed updates to the Downtown Carrollton Master Plan. Some of the areas the city wants to focus on are the Station Area, downtown, and E. Belt Line Road, NW of Beltline Road Area, and SW of Beltline Road Area.
For Phase 1, the city wants to focus on the Station Area, Downtown, and E. Belt Line Road. This area is the most active for development and redevelopment and most active for market interest. For Phase 2, the city wants to focus on the west area of town with the impact of TxDOT taking and widening IH-35E, aging building stock and infrastructure, continuity of land uses and connectivity between downtown.
For potential Master Plan outcomes, city officials want to have future land uses, update zoning ordinance for the downtown transit center district, update general design guidelines, update development regulations, update Belt Line Street profile and update land acquisition.
The process for Master Plan phases most likely would not begin until fall 2023, but continuous updates will be presented throughout the year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.