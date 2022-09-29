Carrollton City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss several important items including updates on the local library, the beautification program, the city’s master plan, and more. 

During the Council’s work session, the first item on the agenda was a management update on the Hebron and Josey Library. City Manager Erin Reinhart gave an update regarding the replacement of the trees behind the library, which have been a concern for several years.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments