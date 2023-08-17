Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to discuss the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, tax rate and fee changes.
The fiscal year 2024 proposed budget was distributed to Carrollton City Council members by July 31, 2023. On Aug. 1, a city council work session was held to provide the council a briefing on the proposed budget and set the proposed tax rate. The proposed tax rate for FY2024 is 0.562500 per $100.
During the Aug. 15 work session, staff provided an opportunity for council to deliberate on the proposed budget and provide feedback on any desired changes.
Major revenue sources proposed in FY2024 are property taxes, sales tax, 911 fees, franchise fees, licensing and permits, charges for services, fines and forfeitures, utility PILOT, and others. Property taxes make up 55% of the city of Carrollton’s budget, coming out to an estimated $73,533,936 in revenue.
Because Carrollton is an aging city, staff knows they need to make investments toward infrastructure. An additional $6,561,294 was allocated for capital project investments in FY2024. Total capital project investment from FY2023 was $120,954,626 and this year it’s $127,515,920.
Available recurring funding that council has access to is $5,176,416, which can fund requests and tax rate cuts.
Council discussed recurring FY2024 compensation study adjustments, employee pay raises, reduction of detention staff, boards and commissions software, TMRS, and National League of Cities membership, Christmas in Carrollton, and salary structure increase, and agreed to continue to allocate funding to each of these.
A public hearing will be held on Sept. 12, which will allow the public to comment on the budget and then the city council will vote to adopt the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, tax rate and fee changes.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
