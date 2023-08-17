FILE_Carrollton City Hall.jpeg

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to discuss the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, tax rate and fee changes.

The fiscal year 2024 proposed budget was distributed to Carrollton City Council members by July 31, 2023. On Aug. 1, a city council work session was held to provide the council a briefing on the proposed budget and set the proposed tax rate. The proposed tax rate for FY2024 is 0.562500 per $100.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

