Chloe Sawatzky serves at the City Secretary for the City of Carrollton where she works with city council, helps provide information to residents, and much more. When she’s not working, Sawatsky can be found visiting parks with her dog, reading, or spending time with her friends.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Chloe, and I am originally from Clinton, Oklahoma. I graduated from the University of Oklahoma where I majored in Communication and minored in Enterprise Studies. After I graduated from OU, I moved to the Dallas area in summer of 2019. I started my career with the City of Carrollton as the Administrative Services Coordinator and then held the role of Deputy City Secretary for two years. Once I received my Texas Municipal Clerks Certification in January of 2022, I was promoted to City Secretary.
What do you do in your role as City Secretary for the City of Carrollton?
The role of City Secretary is widespread, but the main aspect of my role is City Council focused. Boards & Commission Appointments, City Council meetings, Council elections, and city records are my main responsibilities. I support our City Council by ensuring all public gatherings and governmental processes are in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, the Texas Ethics Commission, and the Secretary of State’s Office. Another significant portion of my duties is being the local filing authority for Council elections and ensuring the process is carried out within all applicable regulations. Attending various seminars, trainings, and meetings throughout the year ensures I am up to date on information and connected with other city secretaries so I can continue to serve Carrollton to the best of my ability. As the City Secretary, I uphold the duties and procedures required by the Texas Local Government Code to guarantee the overall successful operation of Carrollton City Council and City staff.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is helping the people of Carrollton. When residents or visitors call, they usually need information on a certain subject. I take pride in finding answers for those people quickly and efficiently. I feel a sense of accomplishment every time someone’s problem is resolved, or question is answered. I have always been a people person and working in this role allows me to interact with numerous individuals every day.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I can’t choose just one, but if I had to… I would say the parks. During my lunch, and good weather, I love finding different parks to sit, eat, and enjoy the outdoors. I love that Carrollton has such variety to offer, and it is nice knowing that our parks are well maintained and looked after.
What are you passionate about?
I have always said I am passionate about reading. I love to read and get lost in another world. Books hold so much meaning and power, I can’t help but constantly be amazed by them. I would also have to say I am passionate about my job. I love my job. I am excited to go to work every day and find out what’s in store. It challenges and fulfills me, and honestly, I find even the most mundane tasks fun. It’s a wonderful feeling to spend 2,080 hours per year at the same place and never get tired of it.
Who or what inspires you?
Personally, growing up I had very hard-working parents. They instilled in me the value of hard work, determination, and earning what I have for myself. I still look to them today to find motivation and gratitude. They have always supported my endeavors, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Professionally, our City Manager Erin Rinehart is a huge inspiration. She is one of the only females in a male-dominated profession and has worked in local government her entire career. She started with the city when she was my age and has worked her way to the top of the organization. She truly cares about the well-being of her employees, and the knowledge she has for local government is remarkable. I aspire to follow in her footsteps and continue developing myself both personally and professionally under her leadership.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Graduating from college with a communication degree, I was unsure what my exact career path would be. I moved to the Dallas area and soon found a position at the City of Carrollton. Once I started working for the city, I immediately knew that I had found a job I loved. From answering the phones to attending council meetings and coordinating elections, each aspect of my career is customer oriented. There is always something new and exciting going on working for the city. I have had many opportunities to learn, grow, and serve an amazing community, and I am grateful to have found a job I’m passionate about.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work for their local city?
Just get your foot in the door! Sometimes it’s OK to start at the bottom and work your way up. It gives you additional opportunities to network and learn about your goal role within the organization. Everyone must start somewhere, and hard work definitely pays off.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my dog, Josey Lane (yes, like the street that runs through Carrollton). We love going on long walks and visiting dog parks around the community. I also enjoy reading books and spending time with my friends.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Each day, if I can do one thing that helps someone, I believe I am making a positive difference in someone’s life. It is the small wins that make the big wins mean something. Carrollton was here long before me and will be here long after me, but in the meantime, I hope to never stop making positive impacts on those around me.
