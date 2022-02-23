Due to icy road conditions, all public-facing City of Carrollton facilities will close to in-person business at 6pm on Wednesday and remain closed through Thursday. This will include City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Services and Adoption Center, both Recreation Centers, the Senior Center, both branches of the Carrollton Public Library, the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Oak Creek Tennis Center, and Indian Creek Golf Club.
Republic Services, the City’s solid waste disposal and recycling partner, has suspended trash, recycling, and bulk and brush services for Thursday. The landfill will be closed Thursday and reopen on Friday. Residents regularly scheduled for Thursday collection will be picked up on Friday, and routes regularly scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday. Conditions will be monitored and updates made if necessary.
Virtual services are strongly encouraged and remain available 24/7. Residents are also encouraged to use the City of Carrollton App to report City-related issues.
Public safety, including 911 response, remains fully operational. For non-emergency public safety situations, residents should call 972-466-3333 or dial *247 from a cell phone at any time day or night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Carrollton remains under a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Thursday night. The forecast calls for continued freezing rain Wednesday into Thursday morning, with sleet and ice accumulation on freezing roads on Thursday.
The City will reassess conditions Thursday afternoon and determine if extended closures are warranted. For the latest updates, check cityofcarrollton.com/weather and follow City social media channels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.