Kate Hughey is a degreed architect, artist, and author. She's a proud mother and wife. She is passionate about creative expression, and the potential for it to bring health and wellness to the community. She has led numerous free group art sessions as the Founder of Community Creation Studio a registered 501(c)3. The mission statement is, "Love Your Inner Artist." She is the Art Director of CART Carrollton Art. She believes art is in the fabric of our society from clothes to cars, and as human beings we are inherently creative just in different ways.
How did you get involved in the Carrollton community?
During my maternity leave I wanted to network with the local creative community. I reached out to former Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem, Pat Cochran over coffee. I saw that she was plugged into the art community in Carrollton.
What kind of art do you do?
Really, any form of creative expression I'm willing to try. However, I primarily work with acrylic paints and canvas. I like sketching, journaling, sculpting, and innovative use of upcycling materials.
How did you begin creating art?
Ever since I could hold a pencil art has always been with me. I remember in preschool teachers discussing how the teddy bear I drew was advanced for my age. I use to make mazes out of blocks, and huts for my hamster. That was probably the architect side. My father dual majored as a Naval Architect and Marine Engineer. He was influential to my success. He drove my entry portfolio overnight to The College of Architecture, Art and Design at Mississippi State University. My mom was a Registered Nurse so the humanitarian aspect of art is probably her side. Art helps heal.
How long have you lived in Carrollton?
My husband and I closed on our home in Carrollton August 27th, 2019. My only non-negotiable was school systems. The elementary next to our home is 10 out of 10.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory was a moment in time where I was standing on top of a manhole. There was tall yellow grass over my head surrounding me, and ladybugs on the grass. They were on my hands. My mom was sitting in the car patiently next to me. We were waiting for my older sister to get out of tap / ballet / jazz class. The weather was perfect, and everything was calm and still.
What's your favorite movie?
Currently, Bambi because it's the first childhood movie I watched with my son. We had to split it in half. All time used to be The Fifth Element, but I like Wonder Woman. I really like the scene where she bravely comes out of the trenches.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband, Ryan is my biggest muse. He is the apple of my eye, best friend, and teammate. We have a beautiful almost 1-year-old Jensen James. His birthday is on Father's Day / Juneteenth. We are going to celebrate his "Wild One" at Tiny Home Vacations nearby. I've always been fascinated by tiny homes, but have never stayed in one. We have a Munchkin cat named Pixie, and a French Bulldog named Tux. I'm trying to get my husband to agree to a girl Betta fish to make it three boys and three girls in the house. It’s just a fun banter.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include anything that's creative or cathartic. Walking with my family up to the local playground is a great pastime. I like remodeling our home or coming up with future ideas on how to remodel our home.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Modern day answer? Cajun seasoning. Realistic survival answer after consulting my Marine Vet and outdoorsy husband would be a fire starter.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am 5'-11" tall. People typically assume that I've played basketball or volleyball. I tried out for basketball once in high-school. Being tall doesn't mean you're athletically coordinated. I stuck with my strong suit as the artsy / academic kid not the athletic kid. I did try volleyball a few years ago as leisure in Carrollton. It was pretty fun. Less of a contact sport.
