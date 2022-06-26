Maura Smith grew up in Arlington, Texas and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2018 with a degree in history and minors in political science and geography. She has been a World History teacher at Creekview High School for four years and a sponsor for the Class of 2024 for the past year.
How did you get into teaching?
I have wanted to be a teacher since I was in preschool, however when I graduated high school I initially majored in nursing because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I changed my major pretty quickly after I got to college and I’m glad I did since I had some amazing professors.
What's been the most rewarding aspect of working at Creekview?
The most rewarding aspect of working at Creekview is definitely the students and the faculty and staff I have the privilege of working with.
How long have you lived in the DFW area?
I grew up in the DFW area and graduated from Arlington High School.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I had a great childhood, so it’s hard to choose one specific memory, but I always loved going over to my grandparents’ house and watching weird YouTube videos with my cousins. Some of my favorite memories in elementary school were playing with my 3rd grade teacher’s Guinea pig during recess while we cleaned his cage and practicing for and competing in the Battle of the Books Competition.
How did you get into history?
I have always loved history, but I decided to major in and teach history because I had a great teacher named Mrs. Martin for AP US History and AP European History my junior year of high school. She always made learning history interesting and fun, and I wanted to be able to do that for my students.
What is your favorite book?
I actually don’t have a favorite book, but I always enjoy "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen or a good history book and I have a pretty big TBR pile.
Tell our readers about your family.
My parents still live in Arlington, and I have a twin sister named Emily and a brother-in-law named Gabe who both graduated from UNT and work at Lockheed Martin.
What is your favorite aspect of history?
I actually don’t have a favorite aspect of history, but since I have started teaching, I have found that I most enjoy teaching the parts of history that my students find interesting and/or relevant to their lives (Ancient Greece and Rome, the Mongols, the Renaissance, WWI and II, the Cold War, 9/11, etc.)
What are your hobbies?
I love traveling, reading, and hanging out with friends and family.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Definitely my dog Scout! He is 9-10 year old Chihuahua, miniature schnauzer, basset hound, min pin, etc. mix.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I love crossing adventures off my bucket list. I have been sky diving, parasailing, scuba diving, and I ran a half marathon earlier this year.
