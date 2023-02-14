Hundreds of Carrollton community members showed up to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) on Thursday, Feb. 9 to learn and speak on the dangers of fentanyl.

This meeting comes up as a response to two fentanyl dealers allegedly being tied to as many as 10 juvenile overdoses in the CFBISD region, three of which were fatal. Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

