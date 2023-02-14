Hundreds of Carrollton community members showed up to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) on Thursday, Feb. 9 to learn and speak on the dangers of fentanyl.
This meeting comes up as a response to two fentanyl dealers allegedly being tied to as many as 10 juvenile overdoses in the CFBISD region, three of which were fatal. Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
According to the complaint, Navarrete and Cano allegedly dealt fake Percocet and Oxycontin pills laced with fentanyl to multiple juvenile drug dealers who were mostly students at R.L. Turner High School. The students in turn allegedly sold the drugs to their fellow classmates at R.L. Turner High School and to younger students at Dewitt Perry and Dan F. Long middle schools.
Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick spoke at the SHAC meeting on Feb. 9 where he spoke on raising awareness about the drug in not only schools, but the community as well.
“We are committed to continue to raise awareness as a community because this is not just our school district’s issue, this is an issue that’s pervasive in our community and virtually all communities across the country and the world, for that matter,” Mayor Babick said during the meeting.
Carrollton community member Christina Peña also spoke at the SHAC meeting on Thursday where she talked about her daughter, Angelina Rogers, who graduated from the district in 2017 and lost her life to fentanyl poisoning in October 2020.
Rogers was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2019 and had her first surgery in August 2019, but still suffered from a lot of pain, Peña said. She went on to have her second surgery in 2020. Rogers went on Oxycontin to help with the pain, but the supply eventually ran out. An ex-friend of the family told Rogers that she had Oxycontin that could help with the pain and Peña’s daughter took one, not knowing that it was laced with fentanyl.
“When I lost my daughter, they called me and said, ‘Hey, you need to go to the hospital, your daughter overdosed’ and I'm thinking ‘What? Not my daughter. My daughter, she didn't even do drugs’ and when I got to the hospital, I'm thinking she's going to be awake,” Peña told the Carrollton Leader. “She’s connected to all these machines and even then, I kept saying ‘No, my daughter, she didn’t do drugs.’”
Peña spent three days in the hospital with her daughter, but there was no brain activity at all and she had to take her off life support. It wasn’t until three months later that Peña found out that it was fentanyl poisoning.
“At the time, I didn’t even know what fentanyl was, so I had to Google it,” Peña said. “I didn’t know anything about it and that’s what’s wrong with some of these parents out there, they don’t know what it is. They have to educate themselves so they can educate their children.”
Peña and the North Texas Coalition, a group of individuals that lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning, is advocating for education on fentanyl across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Peña said they are currently working to try to educate on fentanyl poisoning in the schools, but have not been able to yet.
Peña has been advocating against fentanyl poisoning since 2021. Beyond local advocacy, she and a group of mothers traveled to Washington D.C. in September and held a rally and marched to the White House to advocate on demanding changes to laws and awareness because barely anyone on the government level was speaking on the epidemic.
“Carrollton wasn’t talking about it and look what happened now,” she said. “A lot of the parents over here, a lot of it is a barrier situation because a lot of them don’t speak English so they don’t know what’s going on. So, that’s our next thing. I’m trying to get all the parents involved.”
If Peña is able to get permission to advocate in the school district, she said she plans on working her way up from middle school presentations to high schools to teachers about what is going on with the fentanyl epidemic.
In an effort to decrease the effects fentanyl may have on the school community, Naloxone was obtained in October for all district facilities. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan among others, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. It is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose. Effects begin within two minutes when given intravenously, and within five minutes when injected into a muscle.
Furthermore, as another method of intervention, CFBISD has started random canine searches at the district’s secondary campuses, according to CFBISD’s website.
CFBISD is planning on holding additional presentations for parents on the fentanyl epidemic. The additional awareness presentations will be held in the upcoming weeks and dates and times will be shared with families.
For more information on fentanyl, visit https://schoolmentalhealthtx.org/fentanyl-awareness-prevention/.
