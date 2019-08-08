In an effort to redevelop the city’s industrial buildings, Carrollton is considering starting an industrial rehabilitation grant incentive program.
Introduced by Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Frances Cruz, the program’s objectives include job creation, adaptive reuse of aging buildings, corridor visual improvement, business attraction and retention and expansion of the city’s tax base.
Marc Guy, assistant city manager, said the program is based and modeled from the city’s retail rehabilitation program.
“Part of the thought process behind this program is how successful the retail program was and how much impact it had not just on the retail centers that were receiving grants but the areas around it,” Cruz said. “When you drive through the city there are a lot of industrial areas that don’t qualify for a program like that, but we would like to see and encourage redevelopment on (them).
Guy said the program is a matching-grant program that is performance based. Buildings eligible for the grant include warehouse distribution, office, fabrication, assembly and manufacturing buildings. The building must be a least 20 years old and must have frontage on arterial streets, Interstate Highway 35E or the President George Bush Tollway (PGBT).
“The focus of the program right now is to look at those areas that have the highest community visibility,” Guy said.
Improvements that can be made with the grant money include landscaping, ornamental, perimeter fencing, parking lot and driveway improvement, lighting upgrades, signage and building facades.
The grants are awarded one time and are not for recurring maintenance. In addition, the grants are not intended to correct code compliance issues or to pay for City Council-required improvements as part of zoning changes.
To receive a grant, property owners will need to submit an application to development services, which will be submitted to the redevelopment committee for review. The council will then review the project and consider a formal incentive agreement.
The council showed favor for the program and instructed the staff to move forward. Guy said the staff will develop formal policy language for the council to adopt at a future meeting.
