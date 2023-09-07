Serving the communities of Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Farmers Branch, NTECC’s live streaming feature is part of recently deployed state-of-the-art technology that are aimed to improve services through a program called Prepared 911. The program’s goal is to provide a variety of digital tools to bring enhanced situational awareness during emergencies. When a person in these communities calls 911, dispatchers at NTECC are able to send a link to offer the caller a choice to opt-in to allow live video to be sent from their device directly to the dispatcher and first responders.
Carrollton and Coppell’s 911 emergency dispatch hub, the North Texas Emergency Communications Center (NTECC), has embraced technology that allows 911 callers to opt-in and show dispatchers what’s happening through cell phone camera technology.
“This program allows us the ability to see the situation and determine what assets are needed to help resolve it faster,” said Rex Redden, executive director of public safety for Carrollton, in a press release. “Instead of having to wait for a responder to arrive, then request additional resources, we will know sooner and can deliver those resources faster. It better informs us so that we can help our citizens more quickly, which is a win for everyone.”
NTECC’s goal with this new feature is to give dispatchers and public safety personnel a better understanding of the emergencies being called in. Since livestreaming is opt-in only, callers can end the live feed at any point. Dispatch will be unable to access the live camera again until the caller chooses to opt-in.
In addition to the live video options, callers can text with dispatchers in the event they are unable to speak over the phone during an emergency. An upgrade in 2019 to the 911 system also allows callers to send photos and videos to dispatchers from a mobile device.
Prepared 911 provides NTECC with a more precise location from callers, allowing them to access the cell phone's GPS location to send first responders exactly where they may be needed.
“We are very happy to provide this service to our residents; it is going to be a game changer,” said NTECC Executive Director Terry Goswick. “This feature will allow first responders the ability to see, first-hand, what is going on at the scene of the incident and allow the professionals to relay accurate information. This service will also allow NTECC to better locate a caller that is calling on a non-emergency number, such as *247. One of the greatest things about this new feature is that it is purely voluntary on the caller’s behalf and they do not need to download any app to use this.”
Prepared 911 provides citizens, dispatchers and first responders with another process to sustain Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Farmers Branch and the opportunity for first responders to use more information than ever to improve efficiency and help save money, resources, and lives.
NTECC has partnered with the communities of Carrollton, Addison, Coppell, and Farmers Branch since 2016, serving approximately 250,000 residents and visitors to the area daily. It is the first joint emergency communications center in the northern DFW region.
For more information about NTECC, visit ntecc.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
