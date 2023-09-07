Carrollton and Coppell’s 911 emergency dispatch hub, the North Texas Emergency Communications Center (NTECC), has embraced technology that allows 911 callers to opt-in and show dispatchers what’s happening through cell phone camera technology.

Serving the communities of Addison, Carrollton, Coppell and Farmers Branch, NTECC’s live streaming feature is part of recently deployed state-of-the-art technology that are aimed to improve services through a program called Prepared 911. The program’s goal is to provide a variety of digital tools to bring enhanced situational awareness during emergencies.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

