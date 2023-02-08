Carrollton and Coppell received praise from members of their respective communities last week because of their response to the ice storm that struck North Texas during the week of Jan. 29.

Both cities were proactive in preparing for the storm once they heard it was headed toward North Texas. Each year, Carrollton Public Works assesses and outfits city fleet vehicles for winter operations by September.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments