Carrollton and Coppell received praise from members of their respective communities last week because of their response to the ice storm that struck North Texas during the week of Jan. 29.
Both cities were proactive in preparing for the storm once they heard it was headed toward North Texas. Each year, Carrollton Public Works assesses and outfits city fleet vehicles for winter operations by September.
“Crews ensure there are plenty of materials like sand and brine on board to prepare the roadways in the days leading up to any forecasted winter weather,” said Susan Prosoco, Marketing Manager for the City of Carrollton. “While that pretreatment helps road conditions, it doesn’t stop ice from accumulating. In those cases, we go out with the plow attachments on the dump trucks to clear as much as possible after moisture has collected. In fact, Carrollton is one of the only, if not the only, municipality in the state with ice/snow plow attachments.”
Coppell has a similar proactive response where the Coppell Fire Department’s Emergency Weather Management Coordinator works closely with Dallas County and the National Weather Service when there is a threat of severe weather. Once Coppell is aware of the potential for severe weather, all department directors begin meeting as a team to strategize and coordinate plans for the event.
“Departments continue to meet throughout the weather event for updates on weather changes and to discuss any needs,” said Jamie Brierton, Interim Director of Public Works for the City of Coppell. “Public Works is responsible for keeping city facilities, streets, and sidewalks safe, while also ensuring our water, drainage, and wastewater systems remain operational. Public Works also oversees the Traffic Division and the city’s fleet, and both of these teams work throughout severe weather events to make sure city staff can provide our residents with necessary services.”
In addition, Coppell’s Public Works Department is staffed 24 hours a day in multiple shifts during emergencies so they can have coverage to monitor and maintain roadways, bridges, and intersections and can address any other infrastructure issues that arise, Brierton said.
In response to the ice storm that hit North Texas during the week of Jan. 29, Carrollton was able to respond so effortlessly because of the training and experience the city staff has.
“City Council and upper management’s number one goal is safety, so our teams are equipped with the resources and supplies needed to keep Carrollton’s bridges, overpasses, and main thoroughfares as clear as possible during these winter events,” Prosoco said.
For Coppell, a big part of responding efficiently comes from teamwork between city staff and departments.
“This service-driven mindset requires preparedness training throughout the year on equipment and emergency scenarios, as well as maintaining the correct materials on hand,” Brierton said. “We rely heavily on fire and police during the winter weather to relay information about trouble areas so that they can be addressed quickly. The people that make up the public works team work tirelessly throughout the year so that when a storm or other emergency presents itself, the response appears effortless.”
Because of this effortless and efficient response, both Carrollton and Coppell received positive feedback from their communities on social media.
“It’s a morale booster to see folks appreciating the difficult work our crews perform in the toughest of conditions,” Prosoco said. “We’re out here so others don’t have to be, and to see the positive social media comments or ‘thank yous' in the street while working really means a lot to our team members.”
After the ice storm during the week of Jan. 29, city staff assesses stock and replenishes materials that were used in the case that another storm strikes quickly, and continues with training and assessment of fleet vehicle needs.
“We also meet with the teams that worked throughout the storm to hear from the ‘boots on the ground’ what went well and what could be improved from their perspective,” Brierton said. “Additionally, we always listen to feedback from residents and businesses to understand how we can continue to best serve the Coppell community in times of severe weather.”
When it comes to community assistance for storm preparedness, Prosoco said that staying tuned to the local weather forecast to be prepared before the event happens is important, as well as creating disaster preparedness kits and making sure that you have plenty of food, water, and batteries. She also said stay off the roads if possible, or if you have to drive, go slow.
“We appreciate the support from our residents,” Prosoco said. “As these winter weather events become more common, we must work together to make sure everyone stays safe. Carrollton Public Works is hiring, so if anyone is interested in working hard for the community alongside strong teammates (or maybe you just want to drive the big dump truck), check us out.”
To stay updated on winter weather in the community, visit the City of Carrollton or the City of Coppell’s Winter Weather Page. To see Carrollton Public Works jobs, visit the City of Carrollton’s Workforce Services page.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.