Carrollton, Coppell volunteers honored for their work with Metrocrest Services

Residents, city leaders and community members packed the Courtyard Marriott Carrollton Conference Center on Monday morning to celebrate the power of volunteerism.
Metrocrest Services honored its volunteers during its annual Seasons of Service event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
Carrollton and Coppell organizations and volunteers were among the recipients of the Community Servant Awards.
Coppell recipient Valley Ranch Baptist Church began its partnership with Metrocrest Services in 2008. The church has volunteered with the nonprofit and provided financial support for programs that benefit families, according to Metrocrest.
“They have over the years given lots back to the community. It’s part of their mission to invest in the communities they serve,” said Mayor Karen Hunt. “Valley Ranch is a perfect example of people giving, and we are so pleased that they are here today to accept this award.”
According to Metrocrest, Valley Ranch Baptist Church volunteers have worked over 400 hours for the nonprofit’s Sack Summer Hunger Program, distributing 28,090 meals to 2,809 children.
Three Carrollton recipients were honored at the event – Halliburton, John Pruitt and John Roppolo.
Mayor Kevin Falconer said Halliburton has been a corporate citizen of Carrollton for decades and is one of the city’s largest employers.
“They really give back to the community. For over 20 years, they have been avid supporters of our community,” Falconer said. “... We are very proud of Halliburton and what they do.”
An active member of the Carrollton Host Lions and a supporter of Metrocrest Services, Pruitt has helped in Metrocrest’s transportation program by driving senior clients to medical appointments, packed and delivered Sack Summer Hunger meals, packed school supplies, worked on Back to School Distribution Day and delivered holiday baskets to seniors.
Metrocrest said Pruitt considers the work of the agency important because it meets the needs of people trying to live independently. In addition to his work with the nonprofit, Pruitt has volunteered with the Visiting Nurses Association for 20 years.
Roppolo has been with Metrocrest Services for more than 20 years, giving back to the community. During his time as a member of the Metrocrest Services Board of Directors, Roppolo has served on the nonprofit’s program governance, development, Keyholder Breakfast and Seasons of Service committees.
“It’s just amazing how many boards and volunteer organizations he’s been a part of,” Falconer said. “It is truly amazing to watch him work, and he does it with a smile every time.”
Metrocrest Services provides a broad range of services to the Metrocrest area of Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Addison and parts of Dallas.
According to the organization, 1,243 families were assisted with housing support including rent and utility assistance, equaling $424,000 of direct aid to these families.
In addition, 2,455 families visited the food pantry.
Former WFAA anchor Gloria Campos, who served as emcee of the event, said the community’s needs continue to rise. The number of families assisted with rent and housing rose by 22 percent this year, she said.
“The donations that are raised today will go directly to these families in need during a crisis,” Campos said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.