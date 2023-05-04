Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, May 2 to approve the city manager to execute a contract amendment with MESA Design Associates, Inc. for additional engineering services related to the neighborhood park project at Warmington Drive and Plano Parkway.
In Jan. 2021, city staff presented a potential neighborhood park plan with additional parking for Hebron High School to city council during a work session. In Feb. 2021, council approved a resolution to execute a license agreement with Lewisville Independent School District to use the district’s property located at Plano Parkway and Warmington Drive to construct a parking lot and public park.
The school would allow for the city to build a concrete parking lot with 130 parking spaces and build a public neighborhood park on the remaining three acres.
In March 2022, city council authorized the city manager to approve professional services agreements with MESA Design Associates, Inc. for the design of the Plano Parkway park improvements project in the amount of $212,964.
During the initial design phase, it was determined that the property needed to be platted and in Oct. 2022, a contract amendment was approved to provide for $22,000 additional funds to allow for the platting of the park property.
City staff soon found that in the northeast corner of the park, a box culvert constricts the width of Warmington Drive to 25 feet and provides no room for a sidewalk on the western side of the roadway. A 150 foot section of Warmington Drive will be widened to 31 feet and a sidewalk added to the west side of the road to match the street cross section to the north.
The second contract amendment would fund an extension to the box culvert to allow for a typical street section, as well as a continuous pedestrian pathway to the park from the north. There is also additional funding included in the second contract amendment to divide the project into two phases.
Phasing the contract would allow for early construction of the parking lot and the goal is for the parking lot to be ready by the start of the academic year in the fall.
MESA Design Associates, Inc. has submitted a proposal to the City of Carrollton to perform all additional engineering design services for the project in an amount not to exceed $45,928. The revised contract amount would be $280,892.
This project will support the city council’s strategic objectives and overall vision of building a community that families and businesses want to call home by providing a neighborhood park in northeast Carrollton and by providing a safe and continuous pedestrian connection from the park to the neighborhood north of the park.
The second contract amendment was approved by council.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
