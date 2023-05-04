Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, May 2 to approve the city manager to execute a contract amendment with MESA Design Associates, Inc. for additional engineering services related to the neighborhood park project at Warmington Drive and Plano Parkway.

In Jan. 2021, city staff presented a potential neighborhood park plan with additional parking for Hebron High School to city council during a work session. In Feb. 2021, council approved a resolution to execute a license agreement with Lewisville Independent School District to use the district’s property located at Plano Parkway and Warmington Drive to construct a parking lot and public park.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments