The Carrollton City Council recently adopted a resolution officially creating an industrial grant incentive program.
“The City Council of the city of Carrollton has determined that rehabilitating industrial properties will allow property development, improve the strategic corridors’ visual character, increase property values and create incentives that encourage private investment along the strategic corridors,” the resolution states.
Introduced by Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Frances Cruz, the program’s objectives include job creation, adaptive reuse of aging buildings, corridor visual improvement, business attraction and retention and expansion of the city’s tax base.
Cruz said during the Aug. 7 meeting that the thought process behind this program was how successful the retail program had been and how much impact it had on retail centers and the areas around it.
“When you drive through the city there are a lot of industrial areas that don’t qualify for a program like that (retail rehab), but we would like to see and encourage redevelopment on (them),” she said.
Officials said the program is a matching-grant program that is performance based. Buildings eligible for the grant include warehouse distribution, office, fabrication, assembly and manufacturing buildings.
The building must be at least 20 years old and must have frontage on arterial streets, Interstate Highway 35E or the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT). In addition, the reinvestment project must positively impact the surrounding development or neighborhood.
Improvements that can be made with the grant money include landscaping, ornamental, perimeter fencing, parking lot and driveway improvement, lighting upgrades, signage and building facades.
The grants are awarded one time, are not for recurring maintenance and are not intended to correct code compliance issues or to pay for City Council-required improvements as part of zoning changes.
Officials said funding for the program will be included in the finalized fiscal year 2020 budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.