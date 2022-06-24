Representatives from the Korean Society of Dallas, the city of Farmers Branch, the city of Carrollton and Dallas County commissioner JJ Koch discussed how important the safety of the Korean community is and how starting the conversation of community safety will ultimately lead to appropriate action in place to ensure everyone feels safe.
Carrollton's Korean community and allies gathered at the Grand Luxe Hall off of Old Denton Road to begin discussions on how to keep Carrollton's Korean community safe.
Following a May shooting in Dallas' Korea Town, Carrollton's Korean community became concerned with their own safety. At the town hall, representatives from the Korean Society of Dallas, the city of Farmers Branch, the city of Carrollton and Dallas County commissioner JJ Koch discussed how important the safety of the Korean community is and how starting the conversation of community safety will ultimately lead to appropriate action in place to ensure everyone feels safe.
Mayor Steve Babick told present residents that there are many ways for the Korean community, which is now almost 20% of the city’s population, to get more involved in Carrollton through boards and commissions, the citizens police academy and by downloading the city’s app to report any suspicious activity. Additionally, Babick said he plans on putting together a Mayor’s retail advisory board to gather insights from small business owners and understand their needs, as the city furthers its economic development. By enhancing the Korean community’s involvement with the city, Babick said it will help residents fell more welcome to contact the city or police when they are in need.
Babick also said Carrollton is one of the safest large cities in Dallas and Denton County, and the city’s Korea Town has the lowest crime rate.
“Our Carrollton Police department is here to protect you, our Carrollton citizens,” Babick said. “Our citizens on patrol volunteer opportunities are here for you, just as they are here for all of us.”
During a Q&A session following the presentation, residents asked how Korean businesses can further benefit from city programs. Babick said the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce and Greater Dallas Korean American Chamber of Commerce are available to help local Korean businesses thrive. Koch also encouraged present business owners to apply with the county to explore further benefits, saying the county is, “desperate to get more small businesses involved.”
Daisy Palomo suggested adding more city programs, like a Korean version of the police department’s existing UNIDOS program to further strengthen ties between the city and Korean community.
At the meeting’s conclusion, Babick said the city will continue building relations with Carrollton’s Korean residents to ensure they feel safe in the community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
