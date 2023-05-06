The polls have officially closed, and Collin, Dallas and Denton counties have released early voting results as May 6 election results are tabulated.
Here's a look at how Carrollton election results look so far, per Collin, Dallas and Denton county early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
Carrollton Mayor and City Council
Carrollton City Council positions include Mayor, Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6. On the ballot included Steve Babick, Young Sung and Adam Polter for Mayor; Jason Carpenter and Eddie Lopez for Place 2; Andrew Palacios and Brittney Verdell for Place 4; and Mike Dooling and Daisy Palomo for Place 6.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
Steve Babick has 3,380 votes across all counties for Mayor, Adam Polter has 1,737 votes, and Young Sung has 1,021.
For Place 2, Jason Carpenter has 3,757 votes and Eddie Lopez has 2,087 votes.
For Place 4, Andrew Palacios has 3,424 votes and Brittney Verdell has 2,337 votes.
And for Place 6, Daisy Palomo has 3,694 votes and Mike Dooling has 2,202 votes.
Coppell ISD Board of Trustees
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees includes three candidates with two seats open.
CFBISD uses cumulative voting for electing its board of trustees, and voters were asked to vote for two. On the ballot included Carolyn Benavides, Wesley L. Nute, Jr., and Randy Schackmann.
Here’s what early voting results are showing.
Carolyn Benavides has 4,541 votes, Randy Schackmann has 4,165 votes, and Wesley L. Nute, Jr. has 3,378 votes.
CFBISD Bond
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Bond package is a total proposed bond for $716.4 million, which would generate funding for state-mandated safety and security updates, replacement schools for three of the district’s oldest elementary schools, renovations to special education classrooms and support spaces, updates for early childhood education and more.
According to early voting results, citizens are voting in favor of Proposition A with 4,343 votes, compared to 2,343 who are against the proposition.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
