Send in those pet photos as entries into the fifth annual city of Carrollton Pet Photo Contest. Locals can showcase their favorite furry friends by submitting photos for a chance to appear in the city’s 2020 wall calendar.
All proceeds will continue to benefit the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center (2247 Sandy Lake Road). Last year’s effort proved a success with more than $2,100 raised from photo submissions, sponsorships, and calendar sales.
“We are so grateful for the support from this community,” said Carl Shooter, animal services manager. “Animals in our care benefit from the proceeds through food, blankets, shelter and medical attention. All these things help to make the animals more adoptable which is the ultimate goal.”
The contest will feature one grand prize winner whose pet will receive the coveted calendar cover along with other sponsorship goodies, as well as 12 winners whose pets will grace the pages of each month for a total of 13 winners. All winners will also receive a free calendar at the conclusion of the contest and bragging rights for a whole year.
Participants can enter multiple photos of as many pets as they would like, but individual pets are only eligible to win one month. Each photo entry is $5 and all entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.
The contest is open to everyone from amateurs to professionals. Photo submissions will be judged on composition, creativity and cuteness. Winners will be announced in August.
“Your best bet for getting selected is sending something seasonal such as a holiday-themed picture or maybe a shot in the pumpkin patch, or send something that is distinctly Carrollton, but without any signs in the background, like in one of our parks, on a trail or in downtown,” Shooter said. “Also, don’t forget, the contest isn’t only for dogs. I know there are some really unique pets living in this city, I’ve seen them!”
Photos should be in a high resolution digital format and sent to photos@cityofcarrollton.com or City Hall, c/o Marketing Services (1945 E. Jackson Road, 75006).The city will launch the sale of the calendars in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.