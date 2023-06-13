The City of Carrollton now has six facilities that are sensory inclusive. Thanks to a partnership with KultureCity, the new certification will expand Carrollton’s adaptive offerings and promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory need.

Sensory inclusive communities include four parks and recreation facilities, which are the first in Texas to be certified. This includes the Crosby Recreation Center, the Rosemeade Recreation Center, the Carrollton Senior Center and the A. W. Perry Homestead Museum. The other two locations are the Hebron and Josey Library and Josey Ranch Lake Library.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

