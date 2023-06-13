Josey Ranch Field #6 was originally built in 1989 as a stand-alone baseball field and was underutilized and in need of repairs. The Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department saw this as a perfect opportunity to bridge the gap in programming for adaptive-centric opportunities and rejuvenate the area, turning it into a multi-use field for adaptive offerings.
The Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department provides a number of programs for people of various ages with special needs. These include fun activities such as game night, swim parties, archery, ping pong, dance, sports, and more.
The City of Carrollton has partnered with KultureCity to make six of Carrollton’s facilities sensory inclusive. This new certification will expand Carrollton’s adaptive offerings and promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory need, no matter their age or ability.
The City of Carrollton now has six facilities that are sensory inclusive. Thanks to a partnership with KultureCity, the new certification will expand Carrollton’s adaptive offerings and promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory need.
Sensory inclusive communities include four parks and recreation facilities, which are the first in Texas to be certified. This includes the Crosby Recreation Center, the Rosemeade Recreation Center, the Carrollton Senior Center and the A. W. Perry Homestead Museum. The other two locations are the Hebron and Josey Library and Josey Ranch Lake Library.
“The City of Carrollton is excited to have these six certified locations now available and especially proud to have the first four sensory-inclusive parks and recreation facilities in Texas,” said Scott Whitaker, Carrollton parks and recreation director. “As a whole, Carrollton is working toward accomplishing the most-inclusive experience and barrier-free environment possible for all its guests in all its facilities, continuing to further the city’s vision to be the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
The certification process ensures the staff at each facility are trained annually by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. KultureCity sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and KultureCity VIP lanyards will be available for checkout at no cost for families or individual guests at the facility who may feel overwhelmed by the new environment. In addition to the sensory bags, each facility also has a weighted lap pad for checkout.
Each of the six facilities will display signs throughout the building indicating quiet areas that are non-busy, consistently quiet locations in the facility where an individual can decompress if they become overwhelmed. Designated headphone zone areas are louder than other parts of the facility where an individual might want to put on the noise-canceling headphones included in the sensory bag.
“The city is thrilled to add this certification to Carrollton’s two library locations,” said Jonathan Scheu, Carrollton’s public library director. "The library remains committed to offering high-quality services for our patrons, and adding new sensory-inclusive areas and resources makes it easier than ever for children and adults with sensory needs to visit the library and take advantage of its many offerings."
With this certification, these six Carrollton facilities are now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible. Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and other similar conditions.
Prior to visiting any of the six locations, families and individuals can download the free KultureCity app to view the sensory features available and where they can access them at each location, including where to check out a KultureCity sensory bag or a lap pad, and where to find a quiet area or a headphone zone.
“Our communities shape our lives and to know that the City of Carrollton is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences, is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with Carrollton to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests.”
