Carrollton’s city facilities will reopen with regular hours Friday, weather permitting.
Republic Services, the City’s solid waste disposal and recycling partner, suspended trash, recycling, as well as brush and bulk services for Thursday and will resume service late morning Friday, February 25 when landfills reopen. Residents regularly scheduled for Thursday collection will be picked up on Friday, and routes regularly scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday. Residents scheduled for Thursday and Friday collections should leave materials out until collected by end of day Saturday. Conditions will be monitored and updates made if necessary.
Virtual services are strongly encouraged and remain available 24/7. Residents are also encouraged to use the City of Carrollton App to report City-related issues.
Public safety, including 911 response, remains fully operational. For non-emergency public safety situations, residents should call 972-466-3333 or dial *247 from a cell phone at any time day or night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To report burst water pipes, call Carrollton Public Works at 972-466-3425.
Carrollton remains under a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Thursday. One last round of wintry weather mix will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected, but motorists should continue to exercise caution. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Thursday afternoon, with a dip below freezing overnight.
The City will continue to monitor conditions and alert the public if additional closures are warranted. Citizens’ Evening featuring the Mayor’s State of the City presentation has been postponed until March 2. Check the City’s website and social media channels for updates regarding City events planned for this weekend, such as Run for Rover.
