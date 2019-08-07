Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has implemented new security systems in an effort to improve campus safety.
The district’s safety and security department has installed intercom and video features on all campuses.
According to district officials, when visitors come to a campus they will see a sign that asks them to use the intercom to request entry. Once the button is pressed, a bell will ring in the front office and the staff will be able to communicate with the visitors through an intercom and video system.
Once determining the purpose for entry, the staff will be able to unlock the exterior doors to allow the visitor to come in to a secure vestibule. Visitors will then need to be buzzed in again from this point.
“The new secure entry system gives back control to our front office staff by allowing them to screen who enters our buildings,” said Shahnaj Ahmad, Good Elementary principal.
Ahmad said families who have visited the campus over the summer have already given positive feedback about the new system and have expressed gratitude for making school security a top priority.
“Although this process may add a few extra steps for our entry process, the peace of mind will be priceless,” Ahmad said.
In addition, the district will begin to use Smart Button, a panic button app. Leon Sulak, Creekview High School assistant principal, said the app allows for two-way communication between administrators and staff. Messages are sent out automatically and pop up on all devices. The staff will also be able to send messages to administrators should they have a safety concern, he said.
“By using the smart button, it helps ease all those involved in a crisis,” Sulak said. “… It also makes staff feel more comfortable because they have been kept in constant communication.”
Along with the new safety systems, the district staff has been undergoing Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training over the summer. Officials said C-FB ISD made the training mandatory for all staff members in the district.
“It’s unfortunate in this day and age that we have to look at these things, but it’s also one of those things we cannot ignore,” said Elliot Reep, Carrollton emergency management coordinator. “This training has been accredited and proven most effective. It’s one of those things that teaches people the most current ways to be able to avoid an active shooter and be able to protect themselves.”
In addition, all campuses have undergone incident command training to know what to do if a large-scale incident were to happen in Carrollton.
