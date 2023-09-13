During a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board meeting on Sept. 7, the CFBISD Board of Trustees approved the district and campus improvement plans for the current academic year.
The district and campus improvement plans are structured around five fundamental guiding objectives — optimize engaging and diverse learning; optimize facility, safety and security, and infrastructure to be adaptable to student needs; optimize community engagement; optimize the social and emotional health of all students; and optimize all available resources.
“Formulating these plans has been a dedicated effort by the district improvement committee as well as the campus improvement councils and the district leadership team,” said Kim Holcomb, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “A lot of time and hard work has been put into these plans and they span a substantial number of pages — 1,376 pages collectively.”
Through a needs assessment that the district undertook, there was a need to prioritize areas that needed significant requirements to ensure a comprehensive approach. The district educates more than 24,700 students across all 38 campuses with a student population that represents 70 countries and 55 different languages.
The district’s emergent bilingual population continues to grow and it currently represents 38.96% of the student population. CFBISD offers more than 60 programs of choice and approximately 124 career and technical course options.
Some featured objectives within the district improvement plan include expanding reading strategies to enrich learning outcomes as well as strengthening support for African-American and emergent bilingual students to narrow achievement gaps.
Other goals include enhancing strategies for students served by special services including dyslexia, elevating safety and security measures for all stakeholders, enlarging the scope of parent engagement initiatives, enabling effective recruitment and retention of staff, and pursuing strategies to bolster enrollment figures.
“At the heart of these plans lies the driving force and the foundation of CFB’s vision — that Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is an exceptional learning community where every graduate not only thrives, but also leaves a lasting impact on our intricate, interconnected, ever evolving world,” Holcomb said.
The motion to adopt the CFBISD district and campus improvement plans passed 7-0.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
