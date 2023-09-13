CFB ISD logo

During a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board meeting on Sept. 7, the CFBISD Board of Trustees approved the district and campus improvement plans for the current academic year.

The district and campus improvement plans are structured around five fundamental guiding objectives — optimize engaging and diverse learning; optimize facility, safety and security, and infrastructure to be adaptable to student needs; optimize community engagement; optimize the social and emotional health of all students; and optimize all available resources.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

