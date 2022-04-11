Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is working to bring State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores for students in special education classes back to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Prior to the pandemic, 26% of third grade students in special education classes reached grade level for the reading STAAR, and the district aimed to have 35% of the students reach grade level for the next year. Additionally, 34% of the same group of students reached grade level for the math STAAR, and the district aimed to increase that percentage to 39%.
In 2020-21, 22% of third grade students in special education met grade level for the reading STAAR, and 20% met grade level for the math STAAR, Special Education Services Director Randi Wells said at an April 7 district Board of Trustees meeting.
According to Wells, all students take a STAAR test, including students in a special education class.
Next year’s goal is to have 24% of the third grade students in special education to reach grade-level in reading and 26% for math, Wells said.
Some of the special education staff’s plans to improve students’ scores include collaborating with coaches and teachers to benefit all students, give strategies to paraprofessional staff to support students taking special education classes and focus on multiple methods of teaching to increase opportunities for professional learning.
Wells said CFBISD’s special education department services 3,756 students from infancy through age 21. It has seen an increase of almost 1,000 students since the 2017-2018 school year. While students aged 0-3 primarily receive instructional assistance for auditory and visual disabilities, students aged 18-21 primarily receive assistance with becoming independent and acquiring job skills.
Students are no longer placed in special education due to language or cultural reasons, Wells said. Additionally, students are no longer placed in special education due to a lack of educational opportunities. Eligible disabilities that would warrant a student taking special education classes include specific learning disabilities, a speech impairment, an emotional disturbance and autism, among other categories. Classroom arrangements under the special education department include regular education with teacher support, fundamentals and self-contained classrooms including early childhood special education, academic bridging class and functional skills workshop. Related programs include adaptive physical education, assistive technology, in-home parent training, occupational therapy, physical therapy, orientation and mobility training and transportation.
