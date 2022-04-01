Parents have gathered at Blanton and Strickland Elementary every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the year to set their children up for academic success.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD elementary teachers, in partnership with the University of North Texas, have been holding after-school meetings for Spanish-speaking parents and their children over the course of five years as a part of UNT’s Project Success.
Project Success in Language and Literacy Instruction is a professional development program funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The project is directed by the bilingual teacher education program at UNT. Working in partnership with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, UNT has put together the Latino Family Literacy Project and an intercultural development research association for this project. The goals of the project are to prepare bilingual and ESL pre-service teachers, provide professional development for in-service teachers to improve their instruction for English learners and to engage teachers with families and communities.
Each week, families meet at one of two elementary schools with current CFBISD bilingual instructors and UNT students working toward becoming bilingual instructors. This year, the two schools are Blanton and McLaughlin Elementary Schools. While the students are taken outside or to another classroom to engage in activities that will sharpen their literacy, instructors guide parents on how to help break down some of the stories their children would read and help them with some of the vocabulary their children might come across. Instructors and parents take turns reading passages from the book then give their thoughts on the story. After reviewing their book, parents work on a family photo album with captions describing who is in the photo and where the photo was taken.
“The teachers are the real heroes,” Educational Coordinator Facilitator Lydia del Rincon said. “They are the ones engaging with parents each week.”
The meetings, on average, have seen a turnout of 10-20 families, Community Liaison Clive Cosmann said.
“We really want to highlight what these schools are doing to help these families,” he said.
This year will be the last for Project Success, as all Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD elementary schools have been served through the program. However, parents and bilingual instructors have told the district that they would like to continue having a program that engages families of ESL and bilingual students throughout the district.
