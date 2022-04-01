LFLP 1.jpg

Students return to the library at Blanton Elementary to see their parents at the end of a Latino Family Literacy Project meeting on Wednesday.

 Winston Henvey

Parents have gathered at Blanton and Strickland Elementary every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the year to set their children up for academic success.

LFLP 2a..jpg

Students reunite with their parents at the end of a Thursday LFLP meeting at McLaughlin Strickland Elementary.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD elementary teachers, in partnership with the University of North Texas, have been holding after-school meetings for Spanish-speaking parents and their children over the course of five years as a part of UNT’s Project Success.

LFLP 3.jpg

Students at Blanton Elementary play games designed to enhance their literacy at a Wednesday LFLP meeting. 

Project Success in Language and Literacy Instruction is a professional development program funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The project is directed by the bilingual teacher education program at UNT. Working in partnership with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, UNT has put together the Latino Family Literacy Project and an intercultural development research association for this project. The goals of the project are to prepare bilingual and ESL pre-service teachers, provide professional development for in-service teachers to improve their instruction for English learners and to engage teachers with families and communities.

LFLP 3a.jpg

Pre-Kindergarten teacher Daisy Mclaurin talks with parents about helping their kids comprehend key vocabulary words they might come across while reading. 

Each week, families meet at one of two elementary schools with current CFBISD bilingual instructors and UNT students working toward becoming bilingual instructors. This year, the two schools are Blanton and McLaughlin Elementary Schools. While the students are taken outside or to another classroom to engage in activities that will sharpen their literacy, instructors guide parents on how to help break down some of the stories their children would read and help them with some of the vocabulary their children might come across. Instructors and parents take turns reading passages from the book then give their thoughts on the story. After reviewing their book, parents work on a family photo album with captions describing who is in the photo and where the photo was taken.

LFLP 6a.jpg

McLaughlin Strickland Elementary parents took turns reading from a children's book in both English and Spanish before discussing key vocabulary words from the book at a Thursday LFLP meeting. 

“The teachers are the real heroes,” Educational Coordinator Facilitator Lydia del Rincon said. “They are the ones engaging with parents each week.”

LFLP 2.jpg

Parents create family albums for their kids at a LFLP meeting at Blanton Elementary.

The meetings, on average, have seen a turnout of 10-20 families, Community Liaison Clive Cosmann said.

LFLP 6.jpg

Blanton students line up before returning to the library to meet with their parents at a Wednesday LFLP meeting. 

“We really want to highlight what these schools are doing to help these families,” he said.

LFLP 5.jpg

Students from UNT attended LFLP meetings to gain hands-on experience in bilingual instruction.

This year will be the last for Project Success, as all Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD elementary schools have been served through the program. However, parents and bilingual instructors have told the district that they would like to continue having a program that engages families of ESL and bilingual students throughout the district.

LFLP 1a.jpg

McLaughlin Strickland Elementary students play tag while their parents and teachers discuss the importance of reading to kids and how it will help enhance their literacy at a Thursday LFLP meeting.
LFLP 4.jpg

Blanton students colour in a classroom while their parents and teachers discuss ways to enhance their children's literacy in the library at a Wednesday LFLP meeting
LFLP 4a.jpg

A McLaughlin Strickland Elementary parent works on a family photo album for her children at a Wednesday LFLP meeting.
LFLP 5a.jpg

McLaughlin Strickland instructors read passages from a children's book with parents before discussing the book's message and key vocabulary students might focus on.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments