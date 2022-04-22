Parents gathered at Blanton and McLaughlin Strickland Elementary Schools to hold their final meetings for the Latino Family Literacy Project (LFLP) on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
LFLP is part of UNT’s Project Success, a professional development program funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The project is directed by the bilingual teacher education program at UNT. Working in partnership with Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, UNT has put together the Latino Family Literacy Project and an intercultural development research association for this project. The goals of the project are to prepare bilingual and ESL pre-service teachers, provide professional development for in-service teachers to improve their instruction for English learners and to engage teachers with families and communities.
Over the course of the year, parents, bilingual teachers and student teachers from UNT met at the two schools to discuss strategies to help enhance their child’s literacy through reading to them out loud, discussing story themes and more. Additionally, parent put together family photo albums.
At the final meeting, families presented their photo albums, gave feedback on the program and received certificates of completion for helping their child grow through the program.
Parents said they learned a lot from the program and wished it could go on longer. Some said they enjoyed the selection of books because they could make personal connections to the story line and give a more in-depth explanation to their children as they read the story with them.
Following the feedback, families presented their photo albums to each other, letting the kids explain who is in each picture and tell their own stories about their families.
While the five-year partnership with UNT is drawing to a close, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD parents hope to continue a similar program to continue engaging parents in their child’s education.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.