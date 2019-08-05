The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees recently approved its compensation plan for the 2019-20 school year, which includes salary increases for teachers, administrators and staff.
Classroom teachers, full-time librarians, counselors and school nurses will receive a 5-percent increase of base pay, and classroom teachers with more than five years of experience will receive an additional 1.25-percent increase for a total of a 6.25-percent increase of base pay. With the new raises, starting teacher pay will be $55,735, a $2,100 increase from last year, according to district officials.
All hourly employees will receive a 4-percent increase of base pay, and all other professional and administrative staff will receive a 3.5-percent increase of base pay.
The newly passed House Bill 3 mandates all districts in the state of Texas pay at least 30 percent of new funding from the state on compensation increases for full-time employees other than administrators. In addition, 75 percent of the new funding must be spent to increase compensation pay to classroom teachers, full-time librarians, counselors and school nurses.
“A competitive compensation plan has been identified as a district priority,” said Tonya Tillman, associate superintendent for business services. “We believe this proposed adjustment aligns with the identification of compensation being a budget priority and will meet the intent of HB 3.”
The Board of Trustees also approved a plan that would give a supplemental payment to drivers and monitors in March of 2020 for the fall semester and in July 2020 for the spring semester.
Tillman said to be eligible for the fall supplemental pay, an employee cannot use more than two days of leave during the fall eligibility window. To be eligible for the spring semester payment, an employee cannot have used more than three days total both in the fall and in the spring. The amount of pay depends on the position of the employee and will range from $225 to $350 per semester.
Tillman said the payment plan is an effort to encourage the district’s drivers and monitors to maintain good attendance and to stay with the district.
“We thought this was just a very small thing we can do to continue to honor their attendance because it’s so critical,” she said. “They’re the first person involved in getting the kids to school.”
In addition, the board approved a continuation its years of service one-time supplemental payment plan. The plan outlines that at each five-year anniversary, eligible employees will earn $100 for each year of service, and employees with 20 years or more of employment with the district will receive an additional $500 payment.
