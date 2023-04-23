CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Carolyn Benevides
Wesley L. Nute Jr.
Randy Schackmann

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees includes Carolyn Benevides, Wesley L. Nute, Jr., and Randy Schackmann vying for one seat.

There is also an upcoming bond under consideration in the district, which is outlined online at www.cfbisd.edu/bond2023. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

