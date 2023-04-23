Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees includes Carolyn Benevides, Wesley L. Nute, Jr., and Randy Schackmann vying for one seat.
There is also an upcoming bond under consideration in the district, which is outlined online at www.cfbisd.edu/bond2023. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Denton or Dallas County.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: I am a current Trustee up for reelection, The care and love of my community allows me to provide food and clothing support to many children and their families in my school district. As a Trustee, it gives me the opportunity to serve them from a governance perspective and provide, with a team of eight, security, safety and educational tools to create successful CFB residents.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: I am running for the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees because I believe student success should be at the forefront of our decision-making. In my time attending our school board meetings as a community member, it is clear CFBISD is home to many talented students, teachers, and engaged parents. I want to amplify their voices.
As a board member, I will use my experience as a school attorney to help guide our governance and ensure that our new superintendent has clear goals that serve as a unifying force for our community. I am committed to working together to ensure our schools are the best they can be for all students.
Improving student outcomes should be our most important goal. It will be my focus on the school board if elected. This means following the data and responding specifically to our students’ academic needs, including doing our best to also address the environmental factors that affect their performance in school.
As a practicing school attorney, I have had the privilege of representing school districts and advising school boards all over Texas. I also have experience in the classroom and generally in schools, serving as an America Reads tutor; an operations coordinator with Teach for America; and a substitute teacher. These experiences have only further deepened my respect and appreciation for our educators. This reverence for educators, focus on student success, and understanding of governance will, altogether, allow me to be an effective and dynamic trustee.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: I am running for several reasons. Two main ones are:
I care deeply for educating children through public education, helping students to achieve their maximum for daily living, and when appropriate, preparing them for college.
And, I refuse to let the result of the spring 2022 election be the final chapter of my “political career,” in which Dallas County Elections, unfairly and illegally, left my name off the ballot front page where all other candidates were listed. It cost me my position on the board.
In your opinion, what are some of the biggest challenges the district is facing today?
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: The district is challenged with the effects of covid. Stress, anxiety, and the ability for students to press forward in an ever changing world. Teachers in our district are doing an amazing job teaching and closing learning gaps to empower our students for success.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: School safety is the most pressing concern in the community right now. We really need to engage parents while deploying our resources in schools to promote a collective effort to keep our kids safe. There is a responsibility at home and a responsibility at our schools. Being prepared with emergency operations plans, safety personnel, and leveraging technology will be key to identifying threats. And having great counselors for students and mental health leave policies in place for our educators will be necessary, particularly in a post-COVID school environment.
More specifically, there have been recent fentanyl poisoning incidents, all tragic and preventable. My heart goes out to the families affected and our larger community. We have to help educate our parents and students about this dangerous drug and rely on our partners in law enforcement to target the sources supplying our children. Of equal importance, we need to be prepared with overdose-reversing drugs and also be more accountable to one another on campus. Students should be encouraged to come forward if they see something out of the ordinary. Adults should remain diligent and attentive to our students' needs. We ultimately have to work together to keep our students safe.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: The continued battle against fentanyl and related drug issues, campus safety and security, program expansion to meet changing times, and continued high-quality fiscal management (maintaining the bond program).
What are some of the biggest opportunities for the district in the next four years?
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: Passing our upcoming bond election will bring many campuses technology, add safety and security to provide and facilitate our students' education.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: In the next four years, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD stands to potentially improve infrastructure through the bond currently set to be voted on in the upcoming election. These improvements will help the environmental security needed to nurture our students' learning and growth and will allow us the technology needed to prepare them for the future. Technology should be leveraged to the fullest extent possible to prepare our students. Their world may incorporate more remote work and artificial intelligence, for example. Having command of their technological resources and having access to online learning tools will be paramount as they move through a world and workforce that is changing rapidly.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: An opportunity for the district in the next four years is to lead the state in Covid related learning-loss recovery. As a district of innovation, CFB can lead because instruction and innovation go together. In the past few months, CFB test results outpaced other districts that compare in size and demographics. We are already on the cutting edge and can continue to do so with strong governance and leadership.
Are there any existing programs in the district that you think should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: Enhance Special education programs and facilities. Transformation of the Mary Grimes Education Center by approving our upcoming bond.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: In order to address the issue of pandemic-related learning loss for students, the district has utilized data driven instruction based on MAP testing. This provides snapshots of student academic performance throughout the year and provides guidance as to where students are struggling and how they can improve academically by pinpointing the areas in which they are indeed ready to learn. It is one tool that helps our educators meet their students where they are. Programs addressing learning loss, like MAP testing, should certainly be enhanced.
I would also like to see programs of choice, especially career and technical education (CTE) programs, expand to further assist our diverse community of global learners in acquiring life-long knowledge, skills, and values that prepare them to compete in the world marketplace while contributing to their community.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: Dyslexia identification and remediation and expanding curriculum offerings that lead to industry certifications (i.e., welding, vet tech, and cosmetology).
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: Bringing our community together to support students and teachers to enhance our district.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: My top priorities include focusing on: (1) successful student outcomes by deploying effective policy making and goal setting that reflects the community; (2) attracting and retaining quality educators by prioritizing competitive compensation and professional support; (3) being fiscally responsible by keeping taxes low and spending efficiently while allocating bond money to areas of need to overcome budget constraints; and (4) emphasizing school safety by working with local law enforcement and our community partners to raise awareness and root out those who would supply our children with dangerous drugs like fentanyl.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: I have consistently identified three: Safety & Security, Expansion of Programs (CCMR, technology and certifications), and Continued Fiscal Accountability and Transparency (especially in view of the new bond).
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: The district would consider data driven research based programs that will enhance student outcomes.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: Experiential learning opportunities for our students is an area of interest for me, as a former American Legion Texas Boys State attendee. In high school, I represented my school district in the Boys State program here in Texas, with young men traveling from all over the state to Austin, Texas for “one of the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students."
Per the website and as seen in the documentary film Boys State, participants “are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities, of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical, with city, county, and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices.” While there, I was voted the Lt. Governor of our mock government, an electoral triumph of connecting and building rapport with the other young men. It was an incredible experience for me as a young student. Which is why I support experiential learning programs in particular, and I have mentioned CTE programs specifically.
But ultimately, I would work with the Board and our new superintendent to determine what programs would be best for our students and our educators.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: I am not actively promoting new programs; but rather, expansion and improvement of special education, full HB4545 implementation, maximizing district reading specialists and curriculum, and increasing and more fully supporting counselors, librarians, and para-professionals.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
CAROLYN BENEVIDES: My family charity has provided food and clothing support to children and their families in excess of 50,000 per year for many years. During the holidays, our soup kitchen feeds a traditional turkey meal to thousands as well as gifts to hundreds of families. I have volunteered in CFB for decades: as a Brownie at Central Elementary, as a Girl Scout, Senior Cadette at DeWitt Perry Middle School and RL Turner. My, decades of service continue as a life member of the PTA, board member and coach of the Farmers Branch little league, board member of Farmers Branch Bombers football league, CFB soccer Association board member and coach, CFBISD Education foundational board member and development task force chair, Metrocrest Hospital authority Board member and community service committee member. My community service hours bless Senior citizens, Veterans and homeless individuals non-stop throughout the year.
WESLEY L. NUTE, JR: I recently served on the Superintendent Search committee and have diligently attended board meetings in order to assess the state of the school district. I have also previously represented the school district as an attorney, working with administrators on matters of personnel, student discipline, and providing advice and counsel on significant events of public concern. Concomitantly, I have advised the school board itself on various matters.
RANDY SCHACKMANN: I have always been an active participant in our local community including: years of volunteer service on the school board, volunteering with local PTA, service on a city commission, involvement with our education foundation, have been active with both Chambers of Commerce, local HOA officer, active Church (the Branch Church) member and leader, multiple sponsorships of school and youth activities, member and officer on Metrocrest Medical Foundation, and more.
