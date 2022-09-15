Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program.
Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
The fastest approaching ribbon cutting event is for Newman Smith High School, which will be on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. As a result of the 2018 bond program, the high school was able to get improvements to its fine arts classroom and performance space, mechanical and electrical system upgrades, landscaping improvements, expansions to CTE programs, and several more enhancements.
Along with the ribbon cutting, there will be a grand opening of Newman Smith High School’s NAF Academy of Innovation, with the goal to benefit more than 300 students in Denton and Dallas counties.
“The majority of the work was behind the scenes,” said Malcolm Mulroney, chief operations officer for CFBISD. “The mechanical system was completely replaced, a lot of the roofing got redone, a lot of stuff like that, but we got to engage in some of the learning spaces with the library, the CTE areas.”
After Newman Smith High School, there are two ribbon-cutting events planned for October for Sheffield Elementary School in Dallas and Perry Middle School in Carrollton. The events will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m., respectively.
Mulroney said that Sheffield was one of the more exciting projects as a result of the 2018 bond program because it is a replacement campus. The district is building a new, state-of-the-art elementary school which services children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“It’s very cool,” Mulroney said. “It’s got some really nice, collaborative learning spaces in it. It's centered around a beautiful courtyard. It’s very exciting. We hope to set a new standard for CFB because before this the last new building was in 2010.”
For Perry Middle School, this was the largest project to come out of the 2018 bond program. The school was originally built in 1936 when it was still the high school for Carrollton and every decade since then, it’s had some type of modification to it, Mulroney said.
The district preserved the historical aspect of the school, making sure that the 1936 section was completely preserved along with the historical auditorium.
“That really helped put Perry back on the map as far as Belt Line goes because people would drive past it and they didn’t even know Perry existed,” Mulroney said.
The last ribbon cutting ceremony, but certainly not least, is for Standridge Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. One of the biggest improvements for the stadium is the bleachers. The district tore down the old, metal stands and put in a set of nice, concrete bleachers.
Another improvement to the stadium included a changing room for the visiting team, which previously did not exist.
The final event of the year to celebrate improvements made as a result of the 2018 bond program is the naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The ceremony will be on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
As the district nears the end of the 2018 bond program, Mulroney said they are in the process of planning for their 2023 bond package.
“We've got a lot of opportunities and I think some of these ribbon cuttings are going to show folks what we're doing so we welcome them to come out and see it because we're going to be asking their opinion in May of 2023,” Mulroney said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.