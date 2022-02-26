Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is continuing its efforts in mitigating its documented racial disparities in its discipline actions.
Randi Wells, special education executive director said that the district was cited by the Texas Educatino Agency in the 2019-2020 school year for African American students – making up 17% of the student population – accounting for over 30% of the district’s disciplinary incidents.
Wells said the citation issued required the district to review its policies and procedures when looking at student discipline. The focus of the district became implementing early intervention strategies to catch signs of behavioral problems sooner and reduce the number of suspensions and formal actions administrators take district-wide.
Part of the district’s efforts included the use of restorative practices that are aimed to help build relationships between administrators and students as well as understand what external factors the school could help a student with to improve their behavior in the classroom.
While the district is no longer cited for significant disproportionality, staff still plans to work on reducing the percentage of students facing suspensions by 10% annually. Additionally, the district plans to reduce the percentage students in special education facing disciplinary action by 5% annually.
From the 2017-2018 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, the district’s discretionary removal rate for all students shrunk from 81% to 59%.
From the 2017-2018 school year to the 2020-2021 school year, the district’s discretionary removal rate for all students in special education shrunk from 45% to 26%.
Wells said discretionary removal included anything from a dress code violation to fights.
To further this effort, the district plans on implementing restorative practices training for administrators in all campuses and working with other districts on building more culturally responsive environments.
