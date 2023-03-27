Winning district titles has come rather frequently, as of late, for the Newman Smith boys basketball team.
The Trojans, bolstered by a stingy defense, captured the District 9-5A title and made the playoffs for the fifth straight season before finishing as a bi-district finalist and a 22-8 record. This season marked the third district title won by Smith since 2019.
Smith, as well as Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD bunkmates Creekview and R.L. Turner, all received commendation on the annual all-district teams, including multiple superlative honors for the Trojans.
For the second straight season, Newman Smith had the top player in the district season. Junior 6-foot-8 forward Nic Codie took over as one of the team leaders following the graduation of Devin Peters-Teague, and all Codie did was anchor the middle of the paint as well provide scoring from all parts of the court. Codie garnered district MVP for his efforts on the hardwood. He poured in 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
Smith produced four superlative winners, including staff of the year. Both Trojan squads had the district’s defensive player of the year. Senior Demonte Green earned co-defensive player of the year. Lady Trojans senior guard Aniyah Bigam, who will run track and field collegiately for LSU, was bestowed with defensive player of the year honors.
Also for Newman Smith’s boys, junior Calvin Blue was named to the first team. Freshman Te’Zhan Francois earned second-team honors after a breakout first season with the Trojans. Sophomore Zion Ibekwe and junior Keylyn Sanders earned honorable-mention selections. Sophomore Alijah Harrison was named to the all-9-5A defensive team.
Newman Smith senior Ledisi Kpea was a first-team selection. Freshman Joniya Woods landed on the second team, while freshman Lynn Blue was named to the honorable-mention team for District 9-5A.
Creekview sophomore Kenya Swindall was named to the first team, while sophomore Tieasia Todd earned a spot on the second team.
On the boys’ side, the Mustangs had two all-district performers. Sophomore Romiel Carter and freshman Brandon Stephens are a big part of Creekview’s future and other coaches took notice. Carter landed on the second team, while Stephens was selected to the all-9-5A defensive team.
Turner senior Javin Johnson was also named to the all-district defensive team, while on the girls’ side, Lions senior Catherine Stepaniak earned a nod on the second team.
