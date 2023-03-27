Nic Codie Newman Smith

Newman Smith junior forward Nic Codie has been named the most valuable player of District 9-5A.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Winning district titles has come rather frequently, as of late, for the Newman Smith boys basketball team.

The Trojans, bolstered by a stingy defense, captured the District 9-5A title and made the playoffs for the fifth straight season before finishing as a bi-district finalist and a 22-8 record. This season marked the third district title won by Smith since 2019.

