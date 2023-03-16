During the month of February, students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District had the opportunity to learn CPR and AED training.

Texas legislation requires school districts to train graduating seniors in bystander hands-on CPR and CFBISD has been exposing students to CPR training for over a decade. The district not only meets the senior requirement, but also trains 8th and 5th graders, exposing them to this life-saving skill.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

