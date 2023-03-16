During the month of February, students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District had the opportunity to learn CPR and AED training.
Texas legislation requires school districts to train graduating seniors in bystander hands-on CPR and CFBISD has been exposing students to CPR training for over a decade. The district not only meets the senior requirement, but also trains 8th and 5th graders, exposing them to this life-saving skill.
“These sessions give students a look into several career paths they may not have thought about yet,” said Jonathan Wilks, athletic trainer for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. “At the end of each session, we leave time for a question and answers. This allows the students to ask questions about any career paths in the room and other healthcare fields. We also teach the students to work together performing CPR and applying an AED.”
Over the course of six weeks, CFBISD trained around 5,000 students in the 12th, 8th, and 5th grades with classes at 35 of the district’s campuses. The district has already begun meeting to make the CPR and AED training schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.
Wilks works to coordinate between community partners and the schools to help create the schedule for the classes of when and where to teach. He also helps to teach the classes and coordinate the school district personnel assisting with teaching the classes.
There are several reasons why CPR and AED training is important, Wilks said. Every minute without CPR during a cardiac arrest, 10% of the person’s chance of survival decreases. According to the American Heart Association, 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home. The training allows students to feel what it feels like, understand how and why we use CPR and AEDs, the chance to ask questions in a safe environment, and dispelling a lot of the myths and misinformation that people have about CPR and AED usage, Wilks said.
“We are aware of six students that have taken our CPR/AED training and used the skills,” he said. “For example, we had a student receive the training in the 8th grade, and during her 9th grade year, her grandmother had a cardiac arrest; the student performed CPR until the fire department arrived and took over. The grandmother survived. A 12th grader a few years ago took this training and, a few weeks after, performed CPR at the school until some coaches came and took over — that patient survived as well.”
During the month of February, the American Heart Association worked with school districts to train the “next generation of heartsavers” in a sustainable way. The association worked with the Metrocrest Hospital Authority to provide the funding for the CPR kids that 5th grade students were able to take home.
To learn more about the American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
