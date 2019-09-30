C-FB ISD students

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students Ruby Alfaro, Marlene Cabrera, Dadah Smith and Lizbeth Carrera participated in the Student Innovation Challenge.

 Courtesy of C-FB ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students Ruby Alfaro, Marlene Cabrera, Dadah Smith and Lizbeth Carrera participated in the Student Innovation Challenge at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards Convention, held in Dallas.

Students from four school districts came together to answer a challenge statement. The students researched and brainstormed ideas together, designed solutions, presented their plan to an audience and participated in a question-and-answer session over the course of two days.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments