Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students Ruby Alfaro, Marlene Cabrera, Dadah Smith and Lizbeth Carrera participated in the Student Innovation Challenge at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards Convention, held in Dallas.
Students from four school districts came together to answer a challenge statement. The students researched and brainstormed ideas together, designed solutions, presented their plan to an audience and participated in a question-and-answer session over the course of two days.
