Vaping is on the rise, and school districts are looking at ways to thwart the use of vape pens and other tobacco products.
JoAnn Gillen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD executive director of career and technical education, counseling and nurses, said the district has been seeing vaping in the district, but it’s being watched carefully, she said.
She said the district has trained counselors, principals and assistant principals keeping an eye on the use of vaping and e-cigarettes in its schools.
The district has planned events for later in the year that include information on vaping.
In October, the district will use Red Ribbon Week, an awareness campaign focusing on the dangers of drugs, as an opportunity to take Vivian Field Middle School students to Brookhaven College to connect with high school students and other middle schoolers from Dallas ISD to learn about the dangers of drug abuse. During the event, breakout sessions will be held including a session on vaping.
In addition, the district will hold a parent seminar on vaping in November.
“It’s a growing concern,” Gillen said. “Students think it’s safe because that’s what they’ve been told. We want parents to have more knowledge to know what that (vaping) truly looks like.”
Gillen said the more parents are educated on how students gain access to vape pens and e-cigarettes and the language around vaping, the more empowered they will be to work toward prevention.
On Sept. 1 a new law went into effect across Texas raising the legal age a person can buy tobacco products, including vape pens and e-cigarettes, to 21. While students will more than likely still find ways to possess these products, Gillen said she believes the new law will help alleviate the issue.
“I think any type of roadblock … that makes it harder for them (students) to gain access (to vape pens) will be helpful,” she said.
