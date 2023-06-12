From Frisco Lone Star’s run to the Region II-5A final to Reedy and Wakeland each making it three rounds deep in the Class 5A softball playoffs to The Colony coming within a few outs of pulling off a stunning upset of eventual state semifinalist Frisco Heritage, District 9-5A was one to be reckoned with.
Wakeland bounced back from a four-game losing streak just prior to the start of conference play to go 13-1 in 9-5A play and win the district title. Senior pitcher Kate Piskor led the charge for the Wolverines. She was named the district’s most valuable player after she went 14-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 168 strikeouts.
The Colony, which was a playoff team for the 12th consecutive season, had a pair of superlative winners in senior second baseman Madison Levsey and senior infielder/outfielder Sabrina Wick.
Levsey, a Nichols State pledge, garnered co-defensive player of the year, but she also got the job done on offense, hitting .294 with 40 runs, 10 doubles, 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Wick, a UT-San Antonio signee, received utility player of the year honors after she hit a team-best .504 with 38 stolen bases and 31 RBI.
The Lady Cougars stuffed the all-district team list with 10 selections.
Senior catcher Sydney Young, senior-to-be left fielder Betty Jo Camacho, senior infielder Payton Blanco and sophomore pitcher Addison Dorsay cracked the first team. Senior third baseman Kaitlyn Moeller made the second team. Incoming senior right fielder Leanna Guerra, senior-to-be pitcher Ally Ascherl and freshman first baseman Kenzie Snyder garnered honorable mention.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD also raked in all-district honors.
Creekview senior center fielder Samyrah Sanders and incoming junior third baseman Kaelani Rogers both made the 9-5A first team. Sanders hit .374, including a .422 mark during district play. Rogers, meanwhile, clubbed 16 home runs and finished with a .534 batting average to go along with 44 RBI.
Honored on the second team for the Lady Mustangs were junior-to-be catcher/designated player Kenzie Martin, senior shortstop Bri Lopez, senior second baseman Jada King and incoming junior first baseman Malory Martin. Sophomore-to-be pitcher/left fielder Kelis-Lee Moore and incoming senior left fielder/pitcher Lynnette Hernandez were honorable-mention selections.
RL Turner had six players crack the all-district team and the good news is that all six will return next season.
Incoming junior utility Galilea Hernandez made the first team. A pair of sophomore players in 2024, pitcher/shortstop Grecia De La Garza and first baseman/outfielder Hailey Serrano, and junior-to-be center fielder Leila Farda were honored on the second team. Incoming junior Alexa Gonzalez and senior-to-be Andie Flores were honorable-mention selections.
Newman Smith had three players earn their way onto the all-9-5A second team: seniors Sophia Parrott and Eriona Zeqiri and incoming senior catcher Haley Hudson.
