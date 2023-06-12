Sabrina Wick The Colony

The Colony’s Sabrina Wick has been bestowed with District 9-5A utility player of the year.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

From Frisco Lone Star’s run to the Region II-5A final to Reedy and Wakeland each making it three rounds deep in the Class 5A softball playoffs to The Colony coming within a few outs of pulling off a stunning upset of eventual state semifinalist Frisco Heritage, District 9-5A was one to be reckoned with.

Wakeland bounced back from a four-game losing streak just prior to the start of conference play to go 13-1 in 9-5A play and win the district title. Senior pitcher Kate Piskor led the charge for the Wolverines. She was named the district’s most valuable player after she went 14-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 168 strikeouts.

