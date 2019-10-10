Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is planning on revamping its website. The Board of Trustees recently approved entering in a contract with FinalSite for the redesign of the district website.
Scott Monore, chief technology officer, said the current website has had some challenges including ADA compliance issues.
The website’s aging design prompted the district staff to look at different solutions for an upgrade, Monroe said.
FinalSite is expected to provide a modern, visually engaging, responsive and consistent design.
In addition, the upgrade is expected to allow the website to include campus organization and individual classroom teacher sites.
Monroe said the site will also be easy to update and will allow for the integration of an IOS or Android smartphone app as well as the use of electronic newsletters.
Superintendent John Chapman said one of the district’s goals is for visitors to be able to find the information they need with two clicks.
Trustee Candance Valenzuela said she appreciates the staff’s efforts in redesigning the website.
“A lot or parents, before even moving here, look at the website. I think it’s one of the ways that people interface with our schools,” she said. “... This is going to pay dividends for our schools and for the area.”
Monore said the staff is deciding on a launch date, but the redesign process will take about six to eight months to complete.
