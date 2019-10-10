Carrollton, TX (75010)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High around 90F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.