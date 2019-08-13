New teachers-CFB ISD
Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District recently welcomed their new educators at the annual new teacher coffee and celebration event dubbed, “Best Year Ever.” Teachers had the opportunity to meet other new teachers from across the district and speak with district administrators.

Teachers enjoyed complimentary breakfast items while they embarked on a scavenger hunt, visiting local businesses and learning more about the community. Selfie stations allowed colleagues to memorialize the occasion and share their thoughts about the event on social media.

Speaking at the event was C-FB ISD Superintendent John E. Chapman, III.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments