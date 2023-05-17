In late April, three R.L. Turner High School students who are a part of METSA (Math, Engineering, Technology, and Science Academy) attended the NASA HUNCH finals at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

METSA is an active learning experience that fosters critical thinking, collaboration, communication and literacy in a technology rich learning environment offered to students at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Students who are a part of this program can choose from a variety of career strands and graduate aware, eligible, and prepared for postsecondary pursuits in STEM fields.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

