The city of Carrollton thanks the community members who came out to watch the annual Fourth of July Community Fireworks Display over Josey Ranch Lake (1700 Keller Springs Road).
The 15-minute show once again received a great response this year, with crowds gathering near the display site and watching from surrounding neighborhoods and parking areas.
Before the show, Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) raised the American flag from the fire engine on site at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The Carrollton Police Department (CPD) and Citizens on Patrol were also on hand patrolling the area, engaging with the crowd and handing out earplugs, glow sticks and stickers.
More photos of this year’s show will be posted in the coming days to the city of Carrollton’s Facebook page at facebook.com/carrolltontexas.
